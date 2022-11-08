ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Over-the-Rhine's The Hub to Relocate to Larger Space Formerly Occupied by St. John 3:16 Baptist Church

By Sean M. Peters
 3 days ago
The Hub in Over-the-Rhine

Over-the-Rhine bar and music venue The Hub plans to move from 1209 Main St. to 1215 Main St. in the next year.

The bar’s owner Lindsey Swadner says the new location, which was previously occupied by St. John 3:16 Baptist Church, will be a major upgrade in terms of space to accommodate more concertgoers for their often sold-out shows at the original bar.

“I’ve been in The Hub’s original spot for 10 years,” Swadner says. “We have really large shows and we’re capping out and have to turn people away, it’s nuts.”

Swadner explains the new location will allow the bar to operate more similarly to MOTR Pub down the street, where there’s more space and different rooms, along with a back patio for patrons who might want to step away and enjoy their drink further away from the often boisterous live music experience. There will also be more space dedicated to billiards.

Behind the wood panel facade of the former church, Swadner believes, is the building’s original storefront, possibly with the glass window still intact. The necessary cleanup and renovations to find out will begin shortly.

For more information about The Hub, visit totallythehubotr.com .


Cincinnati, OH
