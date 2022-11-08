ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Have you seen this missing teen?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
New Businesses and Grand Openings: The Rise at Coler

Website: https://www.peelcompton.org/spaces/visit-coler/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/colermountainbikepreserve. Coler Mountain Bike Preserve’s opens its newest feature “The Rise” stairway on Friday, November 18th. The Rise will serve Coler’s pedestrian visitors as an ergonomic running space and safe ascent to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve. The stairs are located 200 yards north of Airship on the east side of the greenway. For ease of access and the quickest walk, park in the North lot located off 11840-11850 Peach Orchard Rd in Bentonville. Visitors can also access The Rise from any parking lot via the Applegate Trail which runs from SW 8th St to NW 3rd St.
BENTONVILLE, AR
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Recreational use of marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas. Kyle Campbell is a manager at The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville. He said they were optimistic Issue 4 would pass, but they’re not going to stop pushing to make cannabis accessible to more people.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Election results: Arkansas jail expansions

ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
Lone incumbent holds onto seat on Bentonville School Board

Jennifer Faddis kept her position on the Bentonville School Board by defeating Gail Pianalto in the Zone 2 race with nearly 58% of the vote Tuesday. Faddis joined the board in 2020. Twelve candidates were seeking five positions on the board, which restructured itself last year to create two at-large...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE

