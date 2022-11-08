Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
Tyson Foods CFO Arrested Passed Out In Strangers Bed
Tyson Foods CFO Arrested Passed Out In Strangers Bed
Have you seen this missing teen?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
Second detention hearing held in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
One day after his wife's detention hearing in federal court in Missouri, Jamie Waterman made an appearance of his own in the case involving a deadly kidnapping that crossed state lines.
Prosecution notes ‘serious risk’ in deadly kidnapping case, requests pretrial detention
The prosecution has called a husband and wife from Pineville, Missouri charged in a deadly kidnapping a "serious risk" of fleeing before trial and a potential threat to the public.
Deer crashes through glass door during a church service in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith church had an unexpected guest during Sunday morning's service. At East Side Baptist, a deer crashed through one of the glass doors and ran through the children's area of the church which consisted of slides and obstacle courses. Thankfully the kids had...
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling
A multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling near K Street on November 8.
Benton County Sheriffs looking for theft suspect
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying a criminal suspect.
Van Horn revels in nation’s No. 1 Diamond class
Arkansas has the nation's No. 1 baseball recruiting class for 2023
fayettevilleflyer.com
New Businesses and Grand Openings: The Rise at Coler
Website: https://www.peelcompton.org/spaces/visit-coler/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/colermountainbikepreserve. Coler Mountain Bike Preserve’s opens its newest feature “The Rise” stairway on Friday, November 18th. The Rise will serve Coler’s pedestrian visitors as an ergonomic running space and safe ascent to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve. The stairs are located 200 yards north of Airship on the east side of the greenway. For ease of access and the quickest walk, park in the North lot located off 11840-11850 Peach Orchard Rd in Bentonville. Visitors can also access The Rise from any parking lot via the Applegate Trail which runs from SW 8th St to NW 3rd St.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
nwahomepage.com
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Recreational use of marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas. Kyle Campbell is a manager at The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville. He said they were optimistic Issue 4 would pass, but they’re not going to stop pushing to make cannabis accessible to more people.
5newsonline.com
Election results: Arkansas jail expansions
ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
Trailer debuts for ‘Mindcage’ film thriller shot in Northwest Arkansas
The trailer for a feature film shot in Northwest Arkansas has debuted online.
Benton County election results
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Benton County took to the polls on November 8 to vote on a variety of issues. You can view all results in Benton County below.
Washington County election results
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County voters took to the polls on November 8 to vote on a number of issues and positions. You can view all Washington County election results below.
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
5newsonline.com
One of the youngest members of the Arkansas House will represent south Fort Smith
Zack Gramlich is the District 50 State Representative-elect. At 29, he'll be one of the youngest to serve. Daren visited with Zack about his goals.
arkansasadvocate.com
Lone incumbent holds onto seat on Bentonville School Board
Jennifer Faddis kept her position on the Bentonville School Board by defeating Gail Pianalto in the Zone 2 race with nearly 58% of the vote Tuesday. Faddis joined the board in 2020. Twelve candidates were seeking five positions on the board, which restructured itself last year to create two at-large...
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
Comments / 0