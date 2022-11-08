More Chaos Hits the Crypto Markets as Binance Agrees to Buy FTX Exchange

In the first sign that it may be relaxing its strict Zero COVID policy, the Chinese government announced new changes to its travel rules. While the Communist Party did not say when these changes would be implemented, it outlined rule changes including that the mandatory quarantine in an official facility would now be only five days instead of seven, which would then be followed by three at home. In addition, pre-departure tests for those returning to China will be reduced from two to one. While there will be no changes for non-residents entering China, the rule changes will likely have a major impact on destinations that relied on Chinese tourism before the pandemic as the tough policies for returning Chinese tourists were seen as a deterrent for them ever leaving.

23 HOURS AGO