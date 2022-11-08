ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Chaos Hits the Crypto Markets as Binance Agrees to Buy FTX Exchange

By Noah Kirsch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LY5wv_0j3GLDm200
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Earlier this summer, 30-year-old crypto wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried looked like a hero after bailing out his struggling rivals. Now, his crypto exchange, FTX, apparently needs a lifeline itself. On Tuesday, Bankman-Fried announced that FTX had agreed to a “strategic transaction” with Binance, another crypto giant. “This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao wrote on Twitter, adding that due-diligence has not yet been carried out and that the deal remains non-binding. Terms of the agreement, or what it will mean for Bankman-Fried’s estimated $16.6 billion fortune, were not immediately clear. Bankman-Fried has emerged as a major Democratic player in recent years. In May, he suggested he might spend $1 billion on campaign contributions through the 2024 elections, though he later reversed course . Tuesday’s announced deal seemingly did not include FTX’s U.S.-based business, which operates as a separate company.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Related
TheDailyBeast

BANKRUPT: Crypto Whiz Resigns in Disgrace as Firm Collapses

The fall of crypto poster boy Sam Bankman-Fried is complete: The ex-billionaire resigned from his exchange FTX on Friday, as the company declared bankruptcy. The 30-year-old was once hailed as a pioneer of responsible crypto investing, and trust in FTX helped make it the third-largest exchange in the world. Now...
TheDailyBeast

Financial Wunderkind Begs for Forgiveness After Going Bust

Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-billionaire CEO of crypto exchange FTX, prostrated himself before the Twitterverse on Thursday, apologizing profusely for the collapse of a $32 billion company that sent shock waves through the industry. “I’m sorry. That's the biggest thing,” the 30-year-old wunderkind wrote in a 22-tweet thread. “I fucked up,...
TheDailyBeast

Disney Tells Workers That Layoffs Are Coming

Disney told its corporate leaders on Friday that layoffs are coming in the wake of an earnings report that sent its stock price plunging. In the meantime, the entertainment giant will shore up its bottom line by putting a hiring freeze in place and restricting business travel. The Mouse House has been dealing with losses from its push into streaming. In a memo obtained by Variety, CEO Bob Chapek said of the belt-tightening, “I am fully aware this will be a difficult process for many of you and your teams. We are going to have to make tough and uncomfortable decisions. But that is just what leadership requires, and I thank you in advance for stepping up during this important time.”
TheDailyBeast

China Caves on Tough COVID Travel Rules

In the first sign that it may be relaxing its strict Zero COVID policy, the Chinese government announced new changes to its travel rules. While the Communist Party did not say when these changes would be implemented, it outlined rule changes including that the mandatory quarantine in an official facility would now be only five days instead of seven, which would then be followed by three at home. In addition, pre-departure tests for those returning to China will be reduced from two to one. While there will be no changes for non-residents entering China, the rule changes will likely have a major impact on destinations that relied on Chinese tourism before the pandemic as the tough policies for returning Chinese tourists were seen as a deterrent for them ever leaving.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

