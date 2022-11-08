ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Won't Be Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Prediction

There's a lot of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys, but Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it. On "Undisputed" this morning, Sharpe said he gives the Cowboys a "10%" chance of signing Beckham. One of the main reasons why Sharpe is skeptical of the potential pairing is the talk that there will be a "bidding war" to land Beckham.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is thriving because he doesn't doubt play calls: 'There was resistance' in past

Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022, emerging as a potential Comeback Player of the Year while headlining the Seahawks' 6-3 start. One of the biggest reasons for the quarterback's instant success as Russell Wilson's successor, according to coach Pete Carroll, is Smith's communication with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith specifically utilizes a wristband to relay play calls to teammates, Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, a practice that drew "resistance" in the past.
SEATTLE, WA
KXAN

Saturday answers Irsay’s call, goes back to work with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Colts owner Jim Irsay first contacted Jeff Saturday, he wanted answers about Indy’s struggling offensive line. Last weekend’s late-night callback came with an offer Saturday couldn’t refuse. Less than 12 hours later, Irsay met with general manager Chris Ballard and the two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Make Tough Decision On All-Pro Linebacker

When Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday takes the reins for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders he will be without one of the best players in the league. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a setback in practice this week while dealing with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Action News Jax

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders is an unadulterated train wreck. It’s not just because it’s a 2-6 team hosting a 3-5-1 team either. With injuries, poor play, and new coaches, this might be a mess, but you won’t be able to look away. That’s why the Colts-Raiders game deserves some bold Colts Week 10 predictions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury

Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
GREEN BAY, WI

