farmtalknews.com
Crop water allocator designed to help farmers with limited water
Kansas agriculture has been impacted significantly by the drought conditions across the state, but Kansas State University water resources engineer Jonathan Aguilar said a web-based application can help farmers plan for the future. The K-State Mobile Irrigation Lab includes a crop water allocator to help farmers with limited water resources...
farmtalknews.com
Safety on the Farm: Rollover protection structures save lives
A Kansas State University official says a program that offers rebates to farmers could help “close the gap” on more Kansans installing safety kits on tractors and other equipment – and more importantly, save lives. Tawnie Larson, state coordinator of the Rollbars, Rollover Protection Structures Rebate program,...
farmtalknews.com
Conservation, sportsmanship a passion project for Flint Hills wildlife biologist
When a teenaged Roger Wells announced his intentions to pursue a degree at Kansas State University, his father was noticeably excited. For a farm family, a son returning with one of the only two degrees he was familiar with at the time would be a big benefit. “That’s great, we...
