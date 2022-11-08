ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

stonybrookathletics.com

Women’s Hoops Falls to ACC Foe Syracuse in 2022-23 Season Opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Stony Brook women's basketball team received standout contributions from newcomers graduate guard Daishai Almond and sophomore forward Sherese Pittman, but the Seawolves fell to ACC foe Syracuse, 79-56, inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday. The Seawolves came out with a strong first quarter as...
STONY BROOK, NY
Gator Country

Call Billy Napier the Fireman for having to put out so many crises

Everyone knew that Florida football had a lot of issues after the end of the Dan Mullen era. Call Billy Napier the Fireman, as he and his staff have successfully put out a lot of the fires. There are more to go, but it’s remarkable how many issues they’ve successfully addressed. Some of them are still provisional extinguishments, but here’s a rundown of some of the fires they’ve had to fight and what their status is now.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs

It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest players in Florida football history

Dale Van Sickel, End (1927-29) Van Sickel has the distinction of being the first Gator football player to be named a first-team All-American (1929). A two-way standout at Florida, the Gators posted a 23-6 record during his three seasons for his hometown school. Despite dealing with injuries in his final season, Van Sickel is also one of nine Florida players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track

Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the state and North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. Due to the threat of high winds, some North Central Florida school districts and colleges will cancel classes. Colleges. Classes at the University of Florida campus in Gainesville will...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night

UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

RIP TV20's Steve Ingram

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuacounty.us

11-9-22 3:15 p.m. Tropical Storm Nicole Update – Waste Collection

All Alachua County and City of Gainesville waste collections regularly scheduled for Thursday will now be picked up on Friday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, November 14, 2022. The Rural Collection Centers will be closed on Friday due to the Veteran’s Day holiday...
ALACHUA, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville announces their Veteran of the year

City officials gathered to honor Gainesville's Veteran of the year, Major Dennis Wait. Dennis Wait is the senor instructor for Gainesville High School's NJROTC program. Major Wait, a Marine Corps veteran, was recognized for his service to the nation and the community during a ceremony at City Hall in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
NEWBERRY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Text to Republicans comes from the same PAC that is telling people to vandalize Single-Member District signs

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans are receiving text tonight that advise them to vote against Single-Member Districts, saying the ballot measure will “turn the whole county into the City of Gainesville and will allow Woke Socialists to take over,” but those texts are coming from a PAC called Alachua County’s Future that is also advising people to vandalize signs promoting Single-Member Districts and to remove and throw away those signs.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment complex caught fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
GAINESVILLE, FL

