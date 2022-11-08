The Caribou Police Department is looking for information about a dog abandoned in a closet of a home in Caribou that has not been occupied for some time. They are asking to help identify the dog and want to speak to the owner about the situation. Police said the dog “has not been properly cared for in quite some time.” The home has been vacant for awhile and has recently been purchased. CPD said “the dog was abandoned at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before it was just purchased.”

CARIBOU, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO