Court Orders New Trial For Man Convicted in 2019 Shooting in Presque Isle
A man convicted of attempted murder in a 2019 shooting at a Presque Isle residence will receive a new trial. The Maine Supreme Judicial court this week overturned the conviction of 34-year-old Jomo White, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia. The court ordered a new trial saying the Aroostook County District Attorney made “improper comments” to the jury during White’s trial in 2021, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.
WGME
Maine Man Arrested After Allegedly Beating a Woman With Pipe Wrench
A Maine man is in jail and a woman has been LifeFlighted to another state following an alleged attack with a pipe wrench. According to WGME 13, police were called to a residence in the Northern Maine town of Fort Kent over the weekend. Police say that when they arrived...
Police: Abandoned Dog Found in Vacant Home in Caribou, Maine
The Caribou Police Department is looking for information about a dog abandoned in a closet of a home in Caribou that has not been occupied for some time. They are asking to help identify the dog and want to speak to the owner about the situation. Police said the dog “has not been properly cared for in quite some time.” The home has been vacant for awhile and has recently been purchased. CPD said “the dog was abandoned at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before it was just purchased.”
Free Veterans Day Supper for Military Vets & Spouses in Presque Isle, Maine
Free Supper for Veterans, Current Military and Spouses + Public Invited. The Presque Isle Elks Lodge is having a free Veterans Day supper Friday evening, November 11 for Veterans, current military and their spouses. The public is also welcomed to attend. The meal starts at 5:00 p.m. in the Elks Lodge at 508 Maine Street in Presque Isle.
foxbangor.com
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived in Washburn, Maine
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived. The Washburn Police Department said Officer Hunter Bellanceau reported to a 911 call early Monday morning where the caller said “there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him.”. Washburn Officer Heard a Shotgun Blast Hit...
coast931.com
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
12-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Threatening with a Gun in Ashland, Maine
12-Year-Old Male Arrested for Threatening with a Gun. The Ashland Police Department arrested a 12-year-old boy on Monday for criminal threatening with a gun and other charges. Officer Daniel Rodgers responded to a complaint around 6:13 p.m. of a 12-year-old male telling kids he had a handgun at a trunk or treat parking lot in Ashland. The report also said the boy had fired the weapon earlier in the evening.
WMTW
Peek Inside the Massive Cold War-era Missile Base in Northern Maine
For many years, one of the most unique properties for sale in Maine was a decommissioned military base in the small town of Limestone. The base was constructed in the late-1950's during the height of worry about a potential h-bomb attack. The missile defense base had a short shelf life and after the days of its usefulness went by, it became a relic that likely would sit abandoned.
Presque Isle, Maine Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Drug Charges
Presque Isle, Maine Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Drug Charges

A 32-year-old Presque Isle, Maine woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Crystal Greenlaw was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She also received three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
foxbangor.com
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
wagmtv.com
High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
Caribou High School Student of the Month For October Announced
Caribou High School recognizing students with a bright future. In keeping up with promoting and encouraging excellence among their students, Caribou High School has named their Student of the Month for October 2022. The recognition is sponsored by the Caribou Chapter of the National Honor Society. Principal Jamie Selfridge announced...
Search Continues for Missing UMPI Student
Police continue to search for a University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing a week ago. Twenty-one-year-old Chase Dmuchowsky was last seen on surveillance video leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus at around 6 p.m. on Monday, October 24. He was driving a black 2008 Ford Expedition with California plates. The SUV was found later that night about 3 hours south near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge with the engine running and hazard lights on. Police say the young man’s wallet and phone were not found in the vehicle.
What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?
There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall. What...
