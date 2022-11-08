ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Kent, ME

Q 96.1

Court Orders New Trial For Man Convicted in 2019 Shooting in Presque Isle

A man convicted of attempted murder in a 2019 shooting at a Presque Isle residence will receive a new trial. The Maine Supreme Judicial court this week overturned the conviction of 34-year-old Jomo White, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia. The court ordered a new trial saying the Aroostook County District Attorney made “improper comments” to the jury during White’s trial in 2021, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WGME

Maine man accused of attacking woman with pipe wrench

FORT KENT, Maine (WGME) – A Maine woman was seriously injured after a man allegedly attacked her with a pipe wrench at a home in Fort Kent, according to the Bangor Daily News. Police told the BDN they responded to a Fort Kent home around 11 p.m. on Saturday...
FORT KENT, ME
Q 96.1

Police: Abandoned Dog Found in Vacant Home in Caribou, Maine

The Caribou Police Department is looking for information about a dog abandoned in a closet of a home in Caribou that has not been occupied for some time. They are asking to help identify the dog and want to speak to the owner about the situation. Police said the dog “has not been properly cared for in quite some time.” The home has been vacant for awhile and has recently been purchased. CPD said “the dog was abandoned at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before it was just purchased.”
CARIBOU, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help

AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

12-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Threatening with a Gun in Ashland, Maine

12-Year-Old Male Arrested for Threatening with a Gun. The Ashland Police Department arrested a 12-year-old boy on Monday for criminal threatening with a gun and other charges. Officer Daniel Rodgers responded to a complaint around 6:13 p.m. of a 12-year-old male telling kids he had a handgun at a trunk or treat parking lot in Ashland. The report also said the boy had fired the weapon earlier in the evening.
ASHLAND, ME
WMTW

Aroostook County election results: November 2022

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Aroostook County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
103.7 WCYY

Peek Inside the Massive Cold War-era Missile Base in Northern Maine

For many years, one of the most unique properties for sale in Maine was a decommissioned military base in the small town of Limestone. The base was constructed in the late-1950's during the height of worry about a potential h-bomb attack. The missile defense base had a short shelf life and after the days of its usefulness went by, it became a relic that likely would sit abandoned.
LIMESTONE, ME
Q 96.1

Presque Isle, Maine Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Drug Charges

A 32-year-old Presque Isle, Maine woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Crystal Greenlaw was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She also received three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Woman sentenced for trafficking meth

BANGOR — A federal judge sentenced a Presque Isle woman for trafficking methamphetamine. 32-year-old Crystal Greenlaw pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records show Greenlaw and her co-conspirators obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. The drugs...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

Caribou High School Student of the Month For October Announced

Caribou High School recognizing students with a bright future. In keeping up with promoting and encouraging excellence among their students, Caribou High School has named their Student of the Month for October 2022. The recognition is sponsored by the Caribou Chapter of the National Honor Society. Principal Jamie Selfridge announced...
CARIBOU, ME
Q 96.1

Search Continues for Missing UMPI Student

Police continue to search for a University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing a week ago. Twenty-one-year-old Chase Dmuchowsky was last seen on surveillance video leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus at around 6 p.m. on Monday, October 24. He was driving a black 2008 Ford Expedition with California plates. The SUV was found later that night about 3 hours south near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge with the engine running and hazard lights on. Police say the young man’s wallet and phone were not found in the vehicle.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

