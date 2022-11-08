Read full article on original website
'I had tears in my eyes': Oklahoma veterans appreciative of wave of support
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In honor of Veteran's Day, Fox 25 is wrapping up on the Honor Flight series, where we followed a group of Oklahoman veterans on a whirlwind trip to our nation's Capitol. Fox 25's Wayne Stafford recently traveled with a group of Oklahoma veterans on an...
Watch the FOX 25 Warrior Spotlight Veterans Day special
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Welcome to the FOX 25 Warrior Spotlight Veterans Day Special!. Usually, this is a segment in our news that focuses on a single Oklahoma veteran’s story. But with the help of Warriors for Freedom, we will share much more than that. Watch the special...
Oklahoma senator pushing forward with legislation to make Daylight Saving Time year-round
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Oklahoma lawmaker is continuing efforts to make Daylight Saving Time the official time in the state year-round. Every year, as November rolls around, we move our clocks backward an hour to end Daylight Saving Time, moving us into Standard Time. Next spring, we'll move them forward again when the government puts DST back in place. It's a practice Americans have been doing for over 100 years, but recently, there's been a push to lock the clocks on DST.
Red Cross provides tips for freezing weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will be hit with freezing temperatures this weekend. The Red Cross is reminding tips to make sure everyone stays safe. Following these tips will not only help keep you and your family safe, but could also save you lots of money in home repairs.
A Rain/Snow Mix Expected for Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. (KOKH) -- Parts of the state saw some big snowflakes Friday evening thanks to a band of snow passing by, but our first major winter system is still expected to arrive on Monday. This article was published Friday evening, so be sure to check back throughout the weekend for the latest details.
Emergency Drought Commission approves additional $12M to drought cost-share program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Emergency Drought Commission has approved an additional $12 million in funding to the existing Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. The Commission came together on Wednesday, where they directed $12 million in additional funding to the Emergency Drought Cost-Share funding program. In addition to the increase in funding, the commission directed local conservation districts to accept applications for all approved practices.
