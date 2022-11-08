Two Cobb County voting precincts to extend hours

Judge Gregory Poole

Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said in a news release.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed the order, which will extend the voting hours of the Kennesaw 3A precinct at the Ben Roberston Community Center until 7:45 p.m.

The Oregon 03 precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center will accept in-person voting until 7:06 p.m.

Elections workers experienced delays in preparing the precinct to open, prompting the request to the judge, Cavitt said.