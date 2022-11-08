Read full article on original website
racer.com
Force, Pedregon, Anderson, Sampey provisional No. 1s at NHRA Finals in Pomona
Points leader Brittany Force made the fastest run in Top Fuel history on Friday, powering to the provisional No. 1 qualifier in record-breaking fashion at the final race of the season, the 57th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), Greg Anderson...
racer.com
Pastrana becomes first Nitro RX repeat winner in 2022 in Phoenix
Travis Pastrana became the first repeat winner of the Nitro Rallycross season, heading off Vermont SportsCar teammate Conner Martell in the first final of the series’ double-header weekend at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix. Pastrana started the main under the lights from pole after taking the top qualifier spot,...
racer.com
Photos: HSR Classic Daytona
Another Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 24 Hour and Daytona Historics weekend is in the books but we are still reliving those moments from last weekend. VM contributor Robin Thompson sent over a collection of sights from the 4-day extravaganza at Daytona International Speedway. Next up for HSR is the HSR...
racer.com
Ferrari explains Leclerc strategy after qualifying gamble backfires
Ferrari knew it would have at least one unhappy driver after qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after it split its strategies based on the threat of rain. Charles Leclerc was the only driver to start Q3 on the intermediate tire while the rest of the field queued up at the end of the pit lane on slicks. The rush was due to heavy rain approaching the circuit and the potential for the track to become too wet to set a time on the soft compound, but Leclerc’s strategy backfired when the other nine cars all set competitive times and the intermediates overheated, leaving him without a lap time and starting 10th for the Sprint.
racer.com
Emotional Russell reflects on dream-come-true first win in Brazil
George Russell was “impressed at how quickly I started crying” after winning in Formula 1 for the first time at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Victory in the Sprint set Russell up with a major chance for his first grand prix win and he duly delivered by holding off team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages. Russell had comfortably led the entire race but a late safety car added some tension and the Mercedes drivers were free to race to the end, but he kept Hamilton at bay and was tearful on team radio as he celebrated both his first win and the first for the team this season.
racer.com
Piastri to run for McLaren in Abu Dhabi test after Alpine agreement
McLaren has reached an agreement with Alpine to allow Oscar Piastri to take part in the Young Driver Test after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next week. Piastri was at the center of a tug-of-war between the two teams after signing a deal to replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren but his current team Alpine claimed he had a valid contract for 2023. The FIA’s Contract Recognition Board ruled that Alpine did not have such a deal and that Piastri was free to join McLaren once his existing contract expired at the end of this year.
racer.com
Ricciardo receives grid penalty for Magnussen collision in Brazil
Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a three-place grid penalty for triggering the collision with Kevin Magnussen that took both drivers out of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The Australian tagged the rear of Magnussen’s car at Turn 8 on the opening lap of the race, pitching Magnussen into a spin that left him in the middle of the track. Magnussen let his car roll backwards to try and escape the oncoming field but Ricciardo attempted to go behind the Haas and the two made further contact, forcing them both out of the race.
racer.com
Trans Am’s Kerry Hitt strives to help and remember veterans through his racing
Veterans Day is an appropriate time to spotlight the efforts of longtime Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA class competitor Kerry Hitt to help and remember veterans during the 2022 season. Joining forces with Racing for Heroes, Hitt changed the number on his ACP Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to No. 22 at Watkins Glen International as a way of bringing attention to the 22 veterans a day that die by suicide in the United States.
racer.com
Six more speakers announced for 3rd annual Race Industry Week
Six more featured speakers have been confirmed the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28-Dec 2, 2022. ED PINK, Legendary Race Engine Builder; MICHAEL COBB, President & CEO of SCCA; JIM RYAN, Vice President of SCORE International; ALBA COLÓN, Director of Competition Systems, Hendrick Motorsport; BRAD GERBER, VP Sales & CDO of NHRA and STEVE LEWIS, Founder of PRI & Nine Racing have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during.
racer.com
Force, Capps, Coughlin, Sampey go No. 1 at NHRA Finals in Pomona
Defending Funny Car world champion Ron Capps stayed in the title conversation with a clutch run on Saturday at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, tying the quickest run in his career to qualify No. 1 at the 57th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. Brittany...
racer.com
Verstappen cagey after ignoring team orders in fraught Brazil GP
Max Verstappen will not publicly give his reasons for ignoring a team order to give a place back to Sergio Perez in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix but insists he is willing to help his teammate in future. Perez was ahead of Verstappen with five laps remaining but struggling for...
racer.com
Woods-Toth named to Radford Racing School’s F4 U.S. Scholarship Award School
Scholarship recipients are being announced for the upcoming joint venture between Radford Racing School and the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) to help transition young drivers from go-karts to race cars. Patrick Woods-Toth is the first driver to be announced to the Radford Racing School F4 U.S. Scholarship Award School through a nomination from the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.
racer.com
Magnussen, Haas score stunning Sao Paulo GP pole
Kevin Magnussen took a sensational maiden Formula 1 pole position for himself and his Haas team at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with a perfectly timed qualifying lap on slicks before rain soaked the Interlagos circuit. Q3 started with rain looming on the radar, and nine of the 10 cars...
racer.com
Neuville heads Hyundai WRC Rally Japan 1-2 as Toyota attack cracks
Persistence paid dividends for Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville in the FIA World Rally Championship finale as he grabbed the Rally Japan victory from a faltering Elfyn Evans on Toyota’s home asphalt. Belgian Neuville headed Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Evans by just four seconds heading into Sunday’s five-stage final leg, having...
racer.com
Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull program to bolster F1 prospects
Enzo Fittipaldi has joined the Red Bull junior team to boost his hopes of reaching Formula 1 in future. The Miami-born Brazilian is the younger brother of Haas reserve driver Pietro and has impressed in Formula 2 this season, currently sitting sixth overall and with three second-place finishes in feature races to his name for the unfancied Charouz team. Fittipaldi says his performances prior to the summer break caught the eye of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko (pictured above, with Fittipaldi) and has provided him with a chance to join an F1 setup.
racer.com
Hartley scores pole for Toyota at Bahrain WEC finale
Toyota’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID beat Peugeot and Alpine to pole for the 2022 FIA WEC season finale tomorrow in Bahrain. Brendon Hartley, in the title-challenging No. 8, set a stunning 1m46.800s time to go eight-tenths clear of the rest of the field and score an additional point which puts himself and his teammates one point ahead in the title race heading into the 8 Hours.
racer.com
Day one at the Radical Cup World Finals Presented by Hankook
Thusday was day one at the first Radical World Finals presented by Hankook as Radical racers hit the track at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort in Pahrump, Nev. Taking on the brand-new facility, and specifically the Charleston Peak Circuit, drivers hit the track for the first time for the five-day event for a trio of practice sessions. With a brand-new track comes some brand-new amenities, many of which are still being built or completed throughout the property.
racer.com
Russell leads home Hamilton for breakthrough Sao Paulo GP win
George Russell claimed the first Grand Prix win of his Formula 1 career with a superbly controlled drive to victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The Briton aced his getaway from pole and mastered two safety car restarts to grind out the win ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, securing Mercedes’s first win of the year and first one-two finish since 2020.
racer.com
Toyota, Ferrari take wins and WEC titles at Bahrain finale
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID of Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi claimed the Hypercar World Endurance drivers’ dhampionship by cruising to a second-place finish in the 2022 FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain. The trio, who were level on points heading into the race...
racer.com
Pastrana tops Nitro Rallycross qualifying in Phoenix
Travis Pastrana topped qualifying for the first part of Nitro Rallycross’ Phoenix doubleheader at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports park, defeating Oliver Bennett in the final of the head-to-head ‘Battle Bracket.’. Both made an even start, but it was Pastrana who grabbed the early advantage, keeping an aggressive Bennett...
