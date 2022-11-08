HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Tornadoes beat the Heidelberg Oilers 27-14 to advance in the MHSAA playoffs. The field at Heidelberg was packed as both Oiler and Tornado faithful packed the stands to see this game and they got plenty of action. The game started with a short opening kickoff that gave Philly great field position. That position would be short lived as there was miscommunication on the handoff, which resulted in a fumble that the Oilers recovered. It was not done there as the Oilers would have a miscommunicated handoff of their own at the goal line, which Philly recovered and took it down to the end zone, which would result in a Tornado touchdown to make it 7-0.

HEIDELBERG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO