Massachusetts State

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District (John Velis vs. Cecilia Calabrese)

By Luis Fieldman
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wamc.org

With blowout win, Mark lays out Mass. state Senate agenda for 2023

Mark dominated his race for the open Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden district seat against unenrolled conservative Brendan Phair, winning a roughly 75-25 split with a difference of almost 30,000 votes. After a decade in the commonwealth’s lower house, he woke Wednesday morning with a much more significant mandate as one of just 40 state senators on Beacon Hill. WAMC caught up with the state Senator-elect outside of his victory party at Patrick’s Pub in downtown Pittsfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Senator gave Veterans Day greetings to residents of Soldiers’ Home (Letters)

I want to start off by thanking every candidate who ran this past Tuesday, and every resident who got out to vote and make their voice heard. I am so grateful to all of you for placing your continued trust in me to represent you for the next two years on Beacon Hill. It is an honor and a privilege to represent you to the Massachusetts state Senate, and I am overwhelmed by all the support I have felt this week. I’m very much looking forwards to getting back to legislating when the new formal session begins in the new year, and working alongside my colleagues in federal, state, and local government to improve our communities and our commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election

Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Election winners and losers

GO TO CommonWealth’s homepage for stories on the big races, including Maura Healey’s historic victory in the race for governor. What else did we learn from Tuesday’s election about the big winners and losers?. SMASHING THE CEILING. Women were big winners in Massachusetts, as Healey led a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Massachusetts Gov. Baker pledges smooth transition of power

BOSTON (AP) — Hours after she was elected governor of Massachusetts, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey met with Republican Gov. Charlie Baker at the Statehouse to discuss the upcoming transfer of power. Healey’s election made history. She is the first woman and the first openly gay candidate elected to the top office in Massachusetts. She is also the country’s first openly lesbian candidate to be elected governor. Baker, who opted not to seek a third term, congratulated Healey on her win. Baker, who declined to endorse the Republican candidate in the governor’s race, said Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, ran a smart campaign. Baker said he would do what he could to smooth her administration’s transition into the governor’s office.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

