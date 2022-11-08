Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Still Battling the Bird Flu
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Avian influenza is continuing to crop up in Wisconsin despite efforts to control its spread. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection detected the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in eight birds in Marathon and 15 birds in Waukesha counties this month.
Tourism Mostly Recovered in Wisconsin, But Not Evenly
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin tourism has mostly recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the recovery hasn't been even across the state. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, Data from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism shows that the industry generated nearly $21 billion in economic impact last year, an increase of 21 percent from 2020.
States in the Seventh Federal District Saw Farmland Rise
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) All of the states within the Seventh Federal Reserve District saw their farmland rise in value by double-digits again during the third quarter of 2022 when compared to last year. However, according to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, Wisconsin was the only state in the region that saw...
UW-System Relaunching Free Speech Survey
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) The University of Wisconsin System will relaunch a student free speech survey that spurred the resignation of a chancellor six months earlier. According to Rich Kremer with Wisconsin Public Radio, the survey is aimed at gauging attitudes toward free speech, viewpoint diversity and self-censorship...
Wisconsin DNR Releases Wolf Management Plan
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a draft of the updated Wolf Management Plan for public review and comment. This management plan lays out a holistic approach to ensuring the state's wolf population remains healthy and secure while balancing the public's diverse interests. The DNR is holding a 60-day public review and comment period, during which the public can offer feedback on the draft plan.
Next Week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin
Another Wisconsin winter is just around the corner and now is a great time to plan for what you will do when temperatures drop and the snow starts falling. To help encourage everyone to prepare, Gov. Tony Evers has declared Nov. 14-18 Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. "Wisconsin winters can be dangerous, which is why it’s so important to have a plan and to be ready before there is snow in the forecast,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle.
November 14th-18th is Crash Responder Safety Week
Wisconsin's emergency responders work tirelessly to save lives and keep our highways safe, responding to approximately 134,700 traffic crashes in Wisconsin every year. Governor Tony Evers proclaimed November 14-18 as Crash Responder Safety Week and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds motorists to always practice safe driving habits and protect emergency roadside workers. A crash occurs about every four minutes in Wisconsin.
Town of Rib Mountain Hits Important Milestone in Incorporation Process
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Town of Rib Mountain hit an important milestone in their incorporation process this week. According to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Administrator Gaylene Rhoden says their submittal to the Department of Administration was accepted, meaning their six-month waiting period begins. "So, the Department of Administration will provide their determination and there are certain requirments we have to meet in the determination outline."
