Is That Ok? Gleeking
Gen Z has made gleeking a thing on all social media platforms. All of us here at Living Oklahoma agree that is not ok.
'I had tears in my eyes': Oklahoma veterans appreciative of wave of support
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In honor of Veteran's Day, Fox 25 is wrapping up on the Honor Flight series, where we followed a group of Oklahoman veterans on a whirlwind trip to our nation's Capitol. Fox 25's Wayne Stafford recently traveled with a group of Oklahoma veterans on an...
'Never forget your voice is necessary': Hofmeister responds after loss to Stitt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister lost her campaign to become the state's next governor to incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt Tuesday night. Hofmeister took to social media and responded to the loss late last night:. Will Rogers, one of Oklahoma’s favorite sons, once said, 'You've got...
Growing Oklahoma: Lawn Winterization
It's best to start prepping your lawn and garden for the cold temps now then get caught off guard when those freezing temps hit. That's why we've got Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell from the OKC County Extension Office shares why proper winterization and lawn prep is so important and why now is the time to start.
Christian leaders call for moratorium on death penalty in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dozens of Christian leaders from different denominations have released a statement, calling for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. The statement, titled "Christ and Capital Punishment," cites biblical principles of restorative justice and the sanctity of life while expressing their specific concerns with Oklahoma's capital punishment system.
A Rain/Snow Mix Expected for Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. (KOKH) -- Parts of the state saw some big snowflakes Friday evening thanks to a band of snow passing by, but our first major winter system is still expected to arrive on Monday. This article was published Friday evening, so be sure to check back throughout the weekend for the latest details.
Red Cross provides tips for freezing weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will be hit with freezing temperatures this weekend. The Red Cross is reminding tips to make sure everyone stays safe. Following these tips will not only help keep you and your family safe, but could also save you lots of money in home repairs.
'American Dream is alive and well': Stitt, Republicans react to midterm wins
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While there are still some questions remaining when it comes to other states, Oklahoma’s election results are in. Nearly a third of the state showed up at the polls to cast their votes in the midterm elections, with record amounts showing up for early voting, according to reports.
Tribes hope Gov. Stitt's reelection will thaw relations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s Native American tribes reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday with unease. Gov. Stitt’s relations with Native tribes have been frosty at best. Many feel he doesn’t want to have relations with them, but their message to the governor is clear: all he has to do to gain their support is talk with them.
Required active shooter training for Oklahoma troopers nearly complete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to work towards Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order that requires all troopers complete active shooter emergency response training by Jan. 1, 2023. OHP says all troopers have already received some form of this training, but this latest effort will enhance...
Three states reject recreational marijuana: Will Oklahoma pass SQ 820 in March?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Recreational marijuana will be on our ballot soon, but the fate of similar ballot questions failed in three of five states that voted on it Tuesday night. This leaves many questioning if State Question 820 here in Oklahoma will pass next year. Campaign Director for...
Inflation relief became the topic of election campaigns, but remains at a standstill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — It's one of the biggest issues facing Oklahomans today: inflation. Although candidates have all talked the talk on the campaign trail, our state legislature and re-elected Governor are still at odds over relief for taxpayers. It became a theme at the GOP watch party...
Emergency Drought Commission approves additional $12M to drought cost-share program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Emergency Drought Commission has approved an additional $12 million in funding to the existing Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. The Commission came together on Wednesday, where they directed $12 million in additional funding to the Emergency Drought Cost-Share funding program. In addition to the increase in funding, the commission directed local conservation districts to accept applications for all approved practices.
