WTOK-TV
Jane H. Weems
Funeral services for Jane H. Weems will be held Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Reverend A. Austin McGehee officiating. Committal service to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Ms. Jane...
WTOK-TV
Poplar Springs Elemenatry School hosts Veterans Day program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local elementary school in Meridian honored veterans in a very special way Friday morning. Students at Popular Springs Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor those men and women who have served in the United States military. The students sang patriotic songs and...
WTOK-TV
22nd Annual Run for Hope brings over 350 runners to Bonita Lakes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hope Village Guild hosted its 22nd Annual Run for Hope. The event had over 350 participants taking part in the fun run, the 2-mile walk, the 5k or the 10k all to raise funds to improve the lives of foster care children in the area.
WTOK-TV
Meridian honors veterans with a special Veterans Day celebration
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ”Our veterans, active duty service members, guardsmen, and reservists, your service and sacrifice have kept this country safe and free, and I salute you.”. People from all over the community gathered around the doughboy memorial to honor our nation’s veterans and all they have done...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Billy Sollie announces plan to retire
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After 27 years as Lauderdale County Sheriff, Billy Sollie said that he will not seek re-election. Sheriff Sollie said he will finish out his seventh term in office and then spend more time with his family and traveling. Sollie has been in law enforcement for nearly 50 years. He was elected sheriff in 1995. Since then, the department has become accredited and recently moved into a new building.
WTOK-TV
Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Baseball and softball athletes and enthusiasts will soon have indoor batting cages to help improve their skills. Meridian will be home to a new business with state of the art technology. Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes, such as...
WTOK-TV
York man dies in wreck on interstate
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died in a car crash early Friday in Lauderdale County. The 1-car wreck happened about 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 20/59 at mile marker 163. The car rolled over and the person was ejected. The man was identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Ormond of York,...
WTOK-TV
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope Nov. 20-Dec. 31
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Opening Gala for the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope is set for Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday tours also start Nov. 20 and continue through Dec. 31. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Merrehope will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for military and senior citizens and $5 for students.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Tornadoes twirl over Heidelberg 27-14
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Tornadoes beat the Heidelberg Oilers 27-14 to advance in the MHSAA playoffs. The field at Heidelberg was packed as both Oiler and Tornado faithful packed the stands to see this game and they got plenty of action. The game started with a short opening kickoff that gave Philly great field position. That position would be short lived as there was miscommunication on the handoff, which resulted in a fumble that the Oilers recovered. It was not done there as the Oilers would have a miscommunicated handoff of their own at the goal line, which Philly recovered and took it down to the end zone, which would result in a Tornado touchdown to make it 7-0.
WTOK-TV
Boys and Girls Club hosts Celebration of Excellence
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Boys and Girls Club had a packed house Thursday night for its biggest fundraiser.. Celebration of Excellence had not been held since 2019 because of the pandemic. The guest speaker was Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) NOLA.
WTOK-TV
MCC hosts event honoring veterans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered at Meridian Community College to celebrate the lives of veterans who fought for our freedom. “I mean, the veterans are such an important part of our Community and their important part of this college. So we like to take an opportunity a couple of times a year, but in certainly in this form at this time of the year, to just honor them and to recognize their contribution. We have a number of faculty and staff and students who are veterans. Of course, certainly, our community just relies on on our military bases and our opportunities in that regard,” said the Meridian Community College President, Dr. Thomas Huebner.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 11_10_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate McKenzie Blair Bounds. Bounds is a 28-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 120 pounds. She is wanted on a bench warrant out Lauderdale County Circuit Court...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Sunday there is a low potential for frost with overnight lows near freezing
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY and Happy Veterans Day! We have made it to the end of the week! High temperatures today are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. A cold front system is on the way bringing very, very cold air along with it. High temperatures starting Saturday will drop nearly 20 degrees into the upper 50s. Overnight lows will be near or below freezing (32 degrees). Jacket and sweater weather remains in the forecast all of next week.
WTOK-TV
First Alert: There is a Freeze Warning in place until 9am Sunday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cold air will continue to dominate the area as we head into next week. Sunday morning until 9am there is a Freeze Warning in place. Be sure to cover or bring in any plants or pets that you have outdoors. Give yourself a free extra minutes if you are headed out early morning. The very cold temperatures can cause your tire pressure to drop. Check your dashboards for the low tire pressure light you may need to add air to your tires.
WTOK-TV
Rockets defense shuts down the Falcons in round one of the MHSAA 5A playoffs
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central dominated the field against Columbus getting a 27-2 victory over the Falcons to open up the 5A playoffs. The Falcon’s only win on the night would come from the coin toss where they would elect to defer to the second half. Offensively the...
WTOK-TV
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a woman in Meridian in January 2020. District Attorney Kassie Coleman said James Alexander Starks, 33, entered a plea to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanisha “NeNe” Berry. Circuit Court...
