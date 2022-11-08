From drought to deluge: Forum to examine extreme weather threats to Sonoma County

Read full article on original website
Delegation From Disaster-Laden Sonoma County, a Test Kitchen for Climate Innovation, Attends COP27
A delegation of mayors, climate scientists, water officials and energy leaders from Sonoma County are representing the Bay Area at this year's annual U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, underway in Egypt. They are touting Sonoma County as one of the world’s testing grounds for big climate change solutions —...
With most of California in extreme drought, one city has declared an end to fire season
Santa Rosa Fire Department officials have declared an end to the 2022 wildfire season they said began five months ago. “While conditions around the region and state vary, locally, Santa Rosa has received enough beneficial rainfall, with more forecasted this week, to significantly reduce the threat of fires in the community,” according to the department’s Nov. 7 announcement.
Over 100-Thousand Ballots Still to be Counted in Sonoma County
An estimated 112-thousand ballots from Tuesday’s election remain uncounted in Sonoma County. Officials do not expect to release an updated vote count until tomorrow. That means tight races, like the one for the District Four Santa Rosa City Council seat, will remain undecided for a while longer. As of Wednesday’s updated count, incumbent Victoria Fleming is trailing challenger Terry Sanders by just 125 votes. The voter turnout in Sonoma County as a whole currently stands at 33-percent, but it’s projected to reach 65 to 70-percent. A bit more than 100-thousand ballots have been counted across the county.
City of Santa Rosa Switching Alert Systems
Santa Rosa will stop using Nixle to send residents alerts. Starting December 16th, the city will switch to a service called Civic Ready for official emergency alerts, public safety alerts, and news. You can sign up for the new service online at srcity.org/CivicReady. Nixle will stay active until next month. While the service is free, messaging charges may apply, depending on your carrier’s service plan.
Cannabis Eradicated on Road E, Illegal Dump Site on Road A, Emergency Sirens Coming Soon—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on November 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, and Fran Laughton were present at the meeting. Members Sattie Clark, Adam Gaska, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were absent.
Power NIMBY Move: Marin Residents Give Selves Hefty Tax Hike to Block Housing Development
Would you pay $335 a year, every year for 30 years, to block 43 lots of single-family homes? Some Marin County residents just did that by a decisive margin, rejecting a proposed large-scale development and instead voting make it a 110-acre public park. There has been a plan afoot to...
Rain Ahead with Possible Dangerous Weather for Sonoma County
It’s expected to be a week of wet and possibly dangerous weather in Sonoma County. Rain and strong winds with gusts of up to 35-miles-per-hour are in the forecast through Wednesday. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms. Meanwhile, a high surf advisory has also been issued for beaches in the North Bay. A northwest swell of ten to 15 feet is expected to begin this morning, bringing breaking waves in the 15 to 20-foot range. The hazardous surf conditions, which could lead to flooding, are expected to continue through tomorrow afternoon.
Sonoma County extends funding for secure RV parking site for homeless in Sebastopol
A program that allows unhoused people in Sonoma County to safely park their RVs while receiving wrap-around services has been extended through June after the Board of Supervisors approved $330,000 of funding Tuesday. The Horizon Shine Village safe RV parking program at 845 Gravenstein Highway North in Sebastopol provides county-approved...
Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
Marin County drug summit to shine light on overdose deaths, raise fentanyl awareness
An upcoming summit in Marin County hopes to increase awareness around deaths by overdose and the dangers of fentanyl. The Marin County Overdose Prevention Summit will take place Nov. 15 and will feature agencies, community members, parents and school leadership “to end preventable overdoses in Marin.”. Overdose deaths in...
Sausalito voters appear to reject Measure K, an effort to legalize retail cannabis sales
A ballot measure that sought to allow Sausalito’s first retail cannabis dispensary appears to be losing by a wide margin in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial election results. Measure K, an initiative penned by principals from the canna-biz Otter Brands LLC and placed on the ballot after the...
Kunde to Retire, Chaaban to assume trustee seat
After more than 16 years, winemaker Jeff Kunde is retiring his seat on the Sonoma County Junior College District Board of Trustees this month and will be replaced by newcomer Ezrah Chaaban. “I’ve seen many changes of the school over the years with all the things we’ve put in place,”...
New Geyserville Restaurant Noted by Michelin Guide
Click through the above gallery for a sneak peek inside the new Cyrus restaurant. The California Michelin Guide has tapped the recently-opened Cyrus in Geyserville as one of 37 new restaurants on the radar of Michelin inspectors. The announcement of the guide’s latest round of “New Discoveries” offers a preview...
Woman Dies in Overturn Crash on Highway 53 in Lake County
A Kelseyville woman is dead after a crash Saturday night north of Clearlake. The 35-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Highway 53 in her SUV when she went off the right side of the road and lost control of her vehicle. She got back onto the road but crossed into the southbound lanes and then down an embankment. Her SUV overturned multiple times. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
Santa Rosa HS students arrested for detonating firework on campus
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three Santa Rosa High School students were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly brought a firework to school and set it off. The Santa Rosa Police Department said all three students were 15-year-old boys. Police were called to the school at 10:35 a.m. for reports of people believing they heard […]
Scott, Largaespada are top vote-getters in Benicia council race fueled by refinery cash
Though residents gathered in Benicia last week to protest what they saw as oil giant Valero using cash to try and influence the City Council election, if Tuesday’s unofficial election results hold steady, both sides — the Valero-backed and those whom the company was trying to defeat — may get what they want.
Healdsburg could vote for a tax on cannabis businesses, even though it doesn’t have any
Voters in the Sonoma County city of Healdsburg will be asked whether to approve a measure that would add a cannabis business tax, despite the city having no existing cannabis businesses currently. If approved, Measure M would allow the city to levy a tax of up to 8 percent of...
