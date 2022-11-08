Read full article on original website
Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
16-year-old girl shot in New Bedford dies of injuries, DA says
A 16-year-old girl shot Saturday night in New Bedford died Thursday at a local hospital, officials said. Anali Farias, of New Bedford, was shot late Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. She died Thursday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding Farias’ shooting have mostly not been publicly detailed....
ABC6.com
Police find drugs, over $88K in cash after fatal Taunton crash
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said the 34-year-old man charged in connection to a fatal crash in Taunton is also the target of a current drug trafficking investigation. Hector Bannister-Sanchez is currently being held without bail on the new offenses he was charged with Monday. Bannister-Sanchez was...
Mayor: Shooting death of 16-year-old girl in New Bedford wasn’t random
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell tells 12 News detectives have made progress in the search for her killer.
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
nbcboston.com
Dorchester Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery, Police Say
Officers have arrested a man who is accused of demanding money and jewelry from two people and firing a gun during the ordeal, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Sylvester Coburn, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested Wednesday in Dorchester after the incident that happened around 10:05...
Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide
As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
Worcester cop Colby Turner, accused of stealing $45K, claims someone manipulated his detail records
An attorney for Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner is claiming his arrest on larceny charges was in retaliation for Turner reporting departmental “improprieties,” according to court documents. Turner stands accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work. He has pleaded not guilty...
Boston 14-year-old had gun, broke into home to hide from police, DA says
Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy from Boston was charged in court with multiple gun and breaking and entering offenses for an incident where he allegedly broke into a residence after fleeing from police during a traffic stop, officials said. The teenager was charged in Suffolk County Juvenile Court with carrying a...
WMUR.com
Two people in critical condition after shooting in Nashua, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said two people are in stable, but critical condition after being shot Thursday night. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and Kinsley Street. When officers arrived, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later transported to a Boston area hospital, police said.
Providence man found guilty in kidnap killing appeals conviction
Louis Coleman was sentenced to life in the kidnapping and killing of Jassy Correia. On Thursday he filed an appeal.
People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said
Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs
A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
newbedfordguide.com
30-year old New Bedford man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, captured in New Orleans
“A man wanted on drug trafficking charges stemming from a historic seizure of cash, heroin, and cocaine in New Bedford has been captured in New Orleans. A warrant had been issued for AMADO DELGADO MENDEZ, 30, following a search warrant execution at 197 Cottage St. on October 24 th. During a subsequent search, 830 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, and nearly $1.3 million in cash were seized.
capecod.com
Motor vehicle stop leads to arrest of Hyannis man for multiple warrants and possession of fentanyl
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:46 PM, Officer Chung observed a truck traveling on Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The owner of the truck was known to have several outstanding warrants. As the vehicle turned from Route 28 into the parking lot of the Cape...
whdh.com
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
ABC6.com
District attorney says dangerousness statute needs to change after deadly Taunton crash
TAUNON, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn on Tuesday voiced his frustrations after a repeat bond offender was accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton. Massachusetts State Police said Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez fled from a traffic stop and crashing into another car, killing 54-year-old Lori...
Lynn man sentenced to life in prison in triple shooting
LAWRENCE - On Wednesday, a Lynn man was sentenced to life in prison for a triple shooting on Lawton Avenue in Lynn in 2018.Victor Figueroa-Flores, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of assault & battery with a dangerous weapon on October 28. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Nathaniel Pagan, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier in October and was sentenced to prison with the possibility of parole in 20 years.On June 23, 2018, Figueroa-Flores and Pagan targeted three men they mistakenly thought were Tinitario gang members. They shot at the three men as they walked down Lawton Street. Romel Danis, 25, was shot and killed as he jumped into his car.Figueroa-Flores was sentenced in Lawrence Superior Court after a prosecutor read impact statements from members of the victim's family.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Dorchester
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVDORCHESTER - A shooting in the middle of the afternoon in Dorchester has residents concerned about violence. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at the corner of Paxton and Harvard Streets. The victim is a man in his 30's. He was pronounced dead at the scene.District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the time of day the shooting occurred is concerning. "Another brazen shooting in the middle of the day," Hayden said. "We simply have too many guns." Neighbor Rene Weathers said the neighborhood is usually quiet. She's worried about the violence as there is a youth...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
