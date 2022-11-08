Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Disney Shares Drop as Streaming Costs Drag on Earnings
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co missed Wall Street earnings forecasts on Tuesday as the entertainment giant racked up more losses from its push into streaming video, sending its shares tumbling 9%. The company gained more streaming customers than analysts had expected from July through September, but media investors have increasingly...
CNBC
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million a day: How many $8 subscribers would it need to break even?
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million each day, and that he's willing to try anything he thinks might help the social media platform turn a profit. First up: Musk's plan to charge Twitter users $7.99 for a blue checkmark on their account. The new service has received backlash from a variety of prominent Twitter users — it's already been paused, after some accounts used it to impersonate high-profile brands and people — but people on the platform are clearly willing to pay.
AdWeek
Insider Intelligence Slashes Outlook for Twitter Global Ad Revenue in 2022
Insider Intelligence issued its revised forecast for global ad spend in 2022 Wednesday, adjusting its numbers downward for all six companies it analyzed—Amazon, Google, Meta, Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter—but predicting a particularly rough ride for the recently acquired Twitter. The research firm pegged total 2022 digital ad spending...
CNBC
Elon Musk reverses course, kills new 'official' designation for big-name tweeters
In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
CNBC
Corona beer-maker Constellation dumps dual-class shares to the benefit of investors like us
A case of Constellation Brands Inc. Corona beer sits on a shelf in a cooler during a delivery in Ottawa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
CNBC
Swedish EV maker Polestar reports lower operating loss, confirms full-year guidance
Polestar's third-quarter operating loss was significantly narrower than a year ago, and its revenue more than doubled. The automaker still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022, a key milestone. But supply-chain disruptions are still an issue, and exchange-rate pressures will likely continue into 2023. But the company warned that...
CNBC
Analysts love these EV-related stocks — and give one upside of more than 100%
The world is running out of fresh water. How to invest in the companies trying to prevent this crisis.
getnews.info
Fintoch Hackathon Product Launch Event Reveals Financial Public Chain
As a result of the international situation, a bear market has prevailed in the stock, bond and crypto markets, and many projects have been submerged in recessionary market conditions. However, the tougher the market conditions are, the more the capabilities of the project are being tested. Recently, Fintoch, a DeFi project from North America, held a Hackathon Launch Event in Los Angeles on the 28th of October, showcasing the latest technological breakthroughs and achievements of the top-notch teams that have previously collaborated through the Prodigy Program. The CEO of Fintoch even announced the team’s subsequent key plan during the conference namely a financial public chain, which has ignited the enthusiasm of many crypto enthusiasts and cryptocurrency founders in the audience.
CNBC
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' may become Marvel's 11th billion-dollar movie: 'They are the epitome of box office success'
With the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" this week, Marvel Studios will welcome the 30th entry into its ever-growing cinematic universe. The home of characters like Spider-Man and Captain America has almost single-handedly transformed the blockbuster moviegoing experience into the domain of superheroes and franchise entertainment. And that has...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
US News and World Report
Former GSK Consumer Health Arm Haleon Posts 16.1% Jump in Quarterly Sales
LONDON (Reuters) -Haleon, the former consumer health arm of GSK, on Thursday reported a 16.1% increase in third-quarter reported revenue as it raised prices, and lifted its sales outlook. The company, which makes Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol painkillers, said it now expects organic sales growth of 8.0-8.5%, versus its previous...
Motley Fool
Why Qualcomm Is More Than Just a Mobile Phone Semiconductor Company
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo...
CNBC
Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: Cramer likes these stocks on possible inflation peak
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what October's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index report means for stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to trim one Big Tech holding, but stay the course in some surging stocks. Jim also lays out a few companies he thinks could perform well even if they are bought at current levels, including one which just received an analyst upgrade.
Data Theorem and AlphaSOC Partner to Offer Industry-First Cloud Extended Detection and Response Combined with Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management
PALO ALTO, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, and AlphaSOC, Inc., the Security Analytics Company, today announced their new partnership to deliver industry-first cloud extended detection and response (XDR) with cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) features to address customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005332/en/ Data Theorem’s Cloud Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Hacker Toolkit powered by AlphaSOC’s Analytics Engine uniquely addresses customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Share your experience of egg freezing in the UK
Egg freezing is “not a guarantee”, a spokesperson for the British Fertility Society has warned after Jennifer Aniston said she wished she had been encouraged to undergo the process. The fertility preservation method has massively risen in popularity in recent years, increasing tenfold in the UK in the...
Santiago Cucci’s Reinvention Plan for Dockers Is Boosting Sales
Dockers is finally getting some personal attention — and it appears to be paying off. Right before the start of the pandemic, Santiago Cucci “raised his hand” and suggested to the executives at Dockers’ parent, Levi Strauss & Co., that the brand would perform better if it had a team dedicated to it. The top management agreed and named Cucci, a 10-year veteran of Levi’s who had been managing director of both Levi’s and Dockers for four years, the brand’s chief executive officer.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaA 'Youthquake' Is Redefining American FashionThom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to...
Comments / 0