Safety on the Farm: Rollover protection structures save lives
A Kansas State University official says a program that offers rebates to farmers could help “close the gap” on more Kansans installing safety kits on tractors and other equipment – and more importantly, save lives. Tawnie Larson, state coordinator of the Rollbars, Rollover Protection Structures Rebate program,...
Northeast Oklahoma farmer promotes on-farm crop research, social media community
Change is a scary concept and, in any form, an adjustment, but for Oklahoma farmer Brent Rendel, change quickly transitions into necessity. The emergence of bigger and better on-farm technologies pushes producers to harvest more from less. In turn, farmers must keep up-to-date on new equipment to keep a profitable ROI in the long run. Focusing on long-term profit is an endeavor that can hold water during a drought.
Crop water allocator designed to help farmers with limited water
Kansas agriculture has been impacted significantly by the drought conditions across the state, but Kansas State University water resources engineer Jonathan Aguilar said a web-based application can help farmers plan for the future. The K-State Mobile Irrigation Lab includes a crop water allocator to help farmers with limited water resources...
