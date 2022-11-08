Change is a scary concept and, in any form, an adjustment, but for Oklahoma farmer Brent Rendel, change quickly transitions into necessity. The emergence of bigger and better on-farm technologies pushes producers to harvest more from less. In turn, farmers must keep up-to-date on new equipment to keep a profitable ROI in the long run. Focusing on long-term profit is an endeavor that can hold water during a drought.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO