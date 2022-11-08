Read full article on original website
Shapiro v. Mastriano race was a mismatch from start: Trump and abortion policy kept it that way
OAKS, Pa. — According to unofficial returns and exit polling data, Josh Shapiro’s victory in the Pennsylvania governor’s race was complete and decisive. And it looks like former President Donald J. Trump and abortion politics had something to do with that, each in their own way. Setting...
Kelly wins in Arizona; Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Misinformation about elections targets Pennsylvania, Arizona
The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It’s normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. By Wednesday the bogus...
What a difference a map makes: Ds and Rs say redistricting had lots to do with Pa. House outcomes
Sometime next week, Democrats may have control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. And the person they may want to thank for that - more than Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman, former President Donald J. Trump or any of the other leading lights in this campaign cycle - is one Mark Nordenberg.
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
After the U.S. Senate race in Arizona was called for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly over Republican challenger Blake Masters, former President Donald Trump criticized the result.
Trump lashes out at Florida Gov. DeSantis in lengthy statement, claims he intervened in 2018 election
Less than 48 hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection in a landslide in an otherwise worse-than-expected election for Republicans, his former political benefactor, Donald Trump, released an official statement Thursday bashing him as ungrateful, “average,” and accusing him of “playing games” with his potential presidential 2024 run.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid appearing before Jan. 6 committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify...
Dr. Oz concedes U.S. Senate race in Pa. to Fetterman
Editor’s note: This story was updated to add a statement from Dr. Mehmet Oz. With a tweet, the long-fought U.S. Senate campaign between Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democrat, is over.
Mexico ups target for cutting emissions, boosting renewables
Mexico announced Saturday that it will raise it target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting the rollout of renewable energy, though it remains a regional laggard on climate action
Cop27: protests in Sharm el-Sheikh as climate summit’s focus turns to farming – live
As the UN climate conference reaches the end of its first week, activists around the world are calling for stronger climate action
American workers feel alienated, helpless and overwhelmed – here’s one way to alleviate their malaise | Opinion
First it was the “Great Resignation.” Then it was “nobody wants to work anymore.” Now it’s “quiet quitting.”. Yet it seems like no one wants to talk about what I see as the root cause of America’s economic malaise – work under contemporary capitalism is fundamentally flawed.
She ‘wanted to be somebody’: Trial starts for Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop
Riley Williams, 23, wasn’t out to hurt House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or anyone else when she stormed the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, her lawyer said according to NBC. But her boasting and bragging got her into big trouble, Williams’ public defender Lori Ulrich told a...
Fetterman names Senate veterans as transition committee co-chairs
U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman has named two experienced Senate staffers as his transition committee co-chairs. In a statement, Fetterman said that Adam Jentleson and Kristen Gentile will lead the transition as Fetterman prepares to take over the seat held by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey and organize Fetterman’s Washington, D.C, and Pennsylvania offices.
