Pennsylvania State

Kelly wins in Arizona; Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
What a difference a map makes: Ds and Rs say redistricting had lots to do with Pa. House outcomes

Sometime next week, Democrats may have control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010. And the person they may want to thank for that - more than Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman, former President Donald J. Trump or any of the other leading lights in this campaign cycle - is one Mark Nordenberg.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Trump lashes out at Florida Gov. DeSantis in lengthy statement, claims he intervened in 2018 election

Less than 48 hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection in a landslide in an otherwise worse-than-expected election for Republicans, his former political benefactor, Donald Trump, released an official statement Thursday bashing him as ungrateful, “average,” and accusing him of “playing games” with his potential presidential 2024 run.
FLORIDA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

Mexico ups target for cutting emissions, boosting renewables

Mexico announced Saturday that it will raise it target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting the rollout of renewable energy, though it remains a regional laggard on climate action
