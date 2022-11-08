ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University

Fox 8: HPU Honors Veterans With Student-Led Initiatives

High Point University welcomed more than 1,500 veterans and their families to the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration. The university honored veterans in a multitude of ways, including the donation of two track chairs that HPU fraternity Kappa Alpha order raised through The Independence Fund and Operation K.A.R.E. The fraternity has been supporting wounded veterans since 2016, expanding nationwide to other universities and raising nearly $1 million.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Freshmen Share Books with Local Schools

High Point University’s Stout School of Education Fellows delivered new books donated by HPU freshmen to Montlieu Academy of Technology and two other local elementary schools. HPU freshmen education majors are pictured holding a few of the books with Montlieu students and Assistant Principal Megan Putnam, seated third from left.
HIGH POINT, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University buys properties on East Haggard Avenue

The Fonville Fountain is located near the Alamance Building in the Historic Neighborhood at Elon University. Elon University purchased three properties on East Haggard Avenue early last month, totaling $2, 675,000, according to Alamance County Tax Administration records. The university purchased 716 E. Haggard Ave. for $1,500,000, 742 E. Haggard...
ELON, NC
High Point University

WXII: HPU Honors More Than 1,000 Veterans At Annual Celebration

High Point University hosted the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, welcoming veterans from all military branches. The program included a patriotic salute, a bald eagle soaring above the audience, the Star of Service and Sacrifice for veterans to sign, and the donation of two track chairs to wounded veterans thanks to the Operation K.A.R.E. initiative HPU students started several years ago to support veterans.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Honors Outstanding Alumni During Homecoming Weekend

Each year, High Point University honors 10 young successful alumni who graduated within the last 10 years. Pictured are this years’ Top 10 under 10, from left, Natalie E. Eidson, Nikki L. Sanford, Ingrid L. Cross, Cate S. Owens, Dr. Nido Qubein, Dana Pusateri’s parents Paul and Maureen Pusateri, Christopher J. Stone, Cameron P. Scott and Emily C. Promise. Not in attendance were Cassandra J. Diaz, Connor Mosack and Dana Pusateri.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

The Parent Perspective: Meet the Amigos

This story is featured in the Fall 2022 edition of the HPU Magazine. Lisa and David Amigo are the proud parents of three High Point University students: Cooper, ’25, Joshua, ’22 and Zachary, ’24. Having gone through the college search process three times, the Amigos stand by...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Hosts 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration

The university welcomed more than 1,500 veterans and their families for the celebration. This year’s featured speaker was Afghanistan war veteran Redmond Ramos. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 11, 2022 – High Point University welcomed more than 1,500 people to the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center today for the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, honoring veterans who have served our nation.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

WXII: HPU Fraternity Supports Veterans With Operation K.A.R.E.

HPU students in the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity are preparing to give two wounded veterans two Track Chairs that they raised money for through Operation K.A.R.E. during HPU’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration. Operation K.A.R.E. is a student-led initiative that was started on HPU’s campus in 2016. Michael Esposito, one of the founding members, shared with WXII more about the meaning behind the initiative and what makes it impactful to veterans and their families.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Spectrum News: Dr. Nido Qubein’s Journey To Becoming HPU President

This Spectrum News story about High Point University President Nido Qubein aired across North Carolina. Spectrum News Anchor Tim Boyum calls Dr. Qubein “one of the most fascinating university presidents in the country.” The story honors President Qubein for his tireless work in transforming High Point University from a small, quiet school to a distinguished and accomplished university, which now attracts families from all 50 states and 50 countries.
HIGH POINT, NC
The Planking Traveler

6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options

These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
GREENSBORO, NC
Kennardo G. James

A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States

A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point University

HPU Students Learn How NASA Space Telescope Explores Other Worlds

High Point University students got a glimpse of how scientists study the planets and stars through a presentation by Dr. Susan E. Mullally, the deputy project scientist for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Here she’s comparing the views scientists can see via the Hubble, left, and Webb space telescopes.
HIGH POINT, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Dan Ingle, Charles Parker, Chuck Marsh elected to ABSS Board of Education

Dan Ingle, Charles Parker and Chuck Marsh were elected to the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education by 25.02%, 20.09% and 19.09% of the vote respectively. Five candidates competed for three open seats on the board, which is made up of 7 elected members. The positions are nonpartisan, and terms are 4 years. The winners of this race replaced former board members Allison Gant, Tony Rose and Wayne Beam.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
High Point University

Cross-Continental Connections

This story is featured in the Fall 2022 edition of the HPU Magazine. HPU students charter their education across the globe to build lasting relationships through different cultures. When studying abroad, students deepen their understanding of their own cultural attitudes and behaviors, how those practices came to be and how...
HIGH POINT, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC

