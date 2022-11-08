Read full article on original website
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
High Point University
Fox 8: HPU Honors Veterans With Student-Led Initiatives
High Point University welcomed more than 1,500 veterans and their families to the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration. The university honored veterans in a multitude of ways, including the donation of two track chairs that HPU fraternity Kappa Alpha order raised through The Independence Fund and Operation K.A.R.E. The fraternity has been supporting wounded veterans since 2016, expanding nationwide to other universities and raising nearly $1 million.
High Point University
HPU Freshmen Share Books with Local Schools
High Point University’s Stout School of Education Fellows delivered new books donated by HPU freshmen to Montlieu Academy of Technology and two other local elementary schools. HPU freshmen education majors are pictured holding a few of the books with Montlieu students and Assistant Principal Megan Putnam, seated third from left.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University buys properties on East Haggard Avenue
The Fonville Fountain is located near the Alamance Building in the Historic Neighborhood at Elon University. Elon University purchased three properties on East Haggard Avenue early last month, totaling $2, 675,000, according to Alamance County Tax Administration records. The university purchased 716 E. Haggard Ave. for $1,500,000, 742 E. Haggard...
High Point University
WXII: HPU Honors More Than 1,000 Veterans At Annual Celebration
High Point University hosted the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, welcoming veterans from all military branches. The program included a patriotic salute, a bald eagle soaring above the audience, the Star of Service and Sacrifice for veterans to sign, and the donation of two track chairs to wounded veterans thanks to the Operation K.A.R.E. initiative HPU students started several years ago to support veterans.
High Point University
HPU Honors Outstanding Alumni During Homecoming Weekend
Each year, High Point University honors 10 young successful alumni who graduated within the last 10 years. Pictured are this years’ Top 10 under 10, from left, Natalie E. Eidson, Nikki L. Sanford, Ingrid L. Cross, Cate S. Owens, Dr. Nido Qubein, Dana Pusateri’s parents Paul and Maureen Pusateri, Christopher J. Stone, Cameron P. Scott and Emily C. Promise. Not in attendance were Cassandra J. Diaz, Connor Mosack and Dana Pusateri.
High Point University
The Parent Perspective: Meet the Amigos
This story is featured in the Fall 2022 edition of the HPU Magazine. Lisa and David Amigo are the proud parents of three High Point University students: Cooper, ’25, Joshua, ’22 and Zachary, ’24. Having gone through the college search process three times, the Amigos stand by...
Triad food banks see an increased need while dealing with food, staffing shortages
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Feeding America is a challenge these days. Families are budgeting for food, and the organizations set up to help them are struggling to keep up with the demand. “We generally always had four to eight weeks of food in advance. Now, we’re about one week out at a time,” Program […]
High Point University
HPU Hosts 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration
The university welcomed more than 1,500 veterans and their families for the celebration. This year’s featured speaker was Afghanistan war veteran Redmond Ramos. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 11, 2022 – High Point University welcomed more than 1,500 people to the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center today for the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, honoring veterans who have served our nation.
High Point University
WXII: HPU Fraternity Supports Veterans With Operation K.A.R.E.
HPU students in the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity are preparing to give two wounded veterans two Track Chairs that they raised money for through Operation K.A.R.E. during HPU’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration. Operation K.A.R.E. is a student-led initiative that was started on HPU’s campus in 2016. Michael Esposito, one of the founding members, shared with WXII more about the meaning behind the initiative and what makes it impactful to veterans and their families.
High Point University
Spectrum News: Dr. Nido Qubein’s Journey To Becoming HPU President
This Spectrum News story about High Point University President Nido Qubein aired across North Carolina. Spectrum News Anchor Tim Boyum calls Dr. Qubein “one of the most fascinating university presidents in the country.” The story honors President Qubein for his tireless work in transforming High Point University from a small, quiet school to a distinguished and accomplished university, which now attracts families from all 50 states and 50 countries.
Replacement candidate wins seat on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Two weeks ago, Susan Miller was not on the ballot for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. As of Tuesday, she has a seat at the table. Miller, the Republican Party’s ballot replacement for the late Stan Elrod, earned 20.3% of the vote and one of four seats serving District 2 […]
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
A GCS middle school gave parents access to any student's grade, address, and student ID
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's time for parents to start receiving a report card for their students. Monday evening, the parents at Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro got an email with a link attached that stated:. "Your child’s report card is now available for viewing and downloading. Please use...
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
WXII 12
Schools experiencing shortage of milk, officials looking for new vendors
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry and Stokes county school officials said they are experiencing a shortage of carton milk. Officials said they were informed of this Friday afternoon, along with several other districts. The school nutrition department is working to find new vendors to provide milk for students in...
High Point University
HPU Students Learn How NASA Space Telescope Explores Other Worlds
High Point University students got a glimpse of how scientists study the planets and stars through a presentation by Dr. Susan E. Mullally, the deputy project scientist for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Here she’s comparing the views scientists can see via the Hubble, left, and Webb space telescopes.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Dan Ingle, Charles Parker, Chuck Marsh elected to ABSS Board of Education
Dan Ingle, Charles Parker and Chuck Marsh were elected to the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education by 25.02%, 20.09% and 19.09% of the vote respectively. Five candidates competed for three open seats on the board, which is made up of 7 elected members. The positions are nonpartisan, and terms are 4 years. The winners of this race replaced former board members Allison Gant, Tony Rose and Wayne Beam.
High Point University
Cross-Continental Connections
This story is featured in the Fall 2022 edition of the HPU Magazine. HPU students charter their education across the globe to build lasting relationships through different cultures. When studying abroad, students deepen their understanding of their own cultural attitudes and behaviors, how those practices came to be and how...
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
Guilford County task force works to provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Agencies around Guilford County are working to make sure people experiencing homelessness are in a warm place once the temperatures drop for the winter season. In High Point, Open Door Ministries has been in talks with winter weather shelters and hotels to get a head start on spaces available for […]
