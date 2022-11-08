ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Save on this MacBook and iPad-compatible docking station with an early Black Friday discount

From phones and earbuds to laptops and tablets, we’re pretty reliant on our gadgets. While we can accomplish plenty with these devices, they can be limited by the number of ports they offer, and you won’t get far without a consistent power source. Normally $70, this MacBook and iPad-compatible charging station is just $59.99 during our Every Friday is Black Friday event.
New Philips Hue smart lights get festive for the holidays

With the Christmas holiday season fast approaching, Philips Hue, owned by Signify, broke out its new Festavia string lights. They work with HomeKit, the Home app, Siri voice commands and the Hue app. They’re not cheap, however. A 65-foot cord with 250 LED lights goes for $160. Philips Hue...
Windows 11 Photos app can now access images in iCloud

Thanks to cooperation between Apple and Microsoft, the Windows 11 Photos app is now able to access photos and videos from iCloud. This is one of several recent cross-platform collaboration moves by the two tech titans. Windows and iPhone really do cooperate. There are plenty of Windows users with an...
Charge Apple devices from almost any power source with this 5-in-1 multiport cable [Review]

It’s happened to all of us. Yout iPhone battery is on empty and there are plenty of chargers around but not the cable you need. The same thing can happen with a iPad and even a Mac. The inCharge X from Rolling Square is just what you need. It’s tiny enough for you to take it everywhere, but adaptable enough to enable almost any type of Apple device to get power from almost any charger.
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ video touts super-stable Action Mode

A new YouTube video commissioned by Apple demonstrates how well Action Mode in iPhone 14 stabilizes tricky, action-packed video shots without any special equipment. And every handset in the iPhone 14 series has the feature, so you, too, can be an action movie director. New ‘Shot on iPhone’ YouTube video...
New M2 MacBook Air gets hefty discount ahead of Black Friday

Apple’s svelte M2 MacBook Air is available with a $149 discount on Amazon. This deal is on the entry-level configuration that typically retails for $1,199. After the discount, you can get the base M2 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $1,049. M2 MacBook Air is beautiful...
Black Friday came early — this top-rated electric toothbrush is only $27 while supplies last

Is personal hygiene a priority for you? The older you get, the more important it is to take care of oral health, and the right tools go a long way. For a limited time, you can bundle an AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and travel case with eight dupont brush heads for an early Black Friday price. The kit is just $27 (reg. 189) — no coupon necessary.

