Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Suburban high school community remembers soccer star Ryan Plowman who died unexpectedly
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. - The Shepard High School community came together Wednesday night to remember the life of a high school soccer star. The vigil was held for Ryan Plowman at the high school in Palos Heights. Plowman died this week after being taken off life support with mono. He...
What's happening this weekend in Chicago?
CHICAGO - The weather may be unseasonably warm, but these weekend events will get you thinking about the holiday season. Check out the things you won't want to miss in Chicago this weekend. Lightscape. It is that time of year! The Chicago Botanic Gardens is kicking off their Lightscape event...
3 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's far North Side: police
CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally Wednesday night in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Around 8:50 p.m., police say the male victims were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
PAWS Chicago hosts 21st annual Fur Ball
PAWS Chicago hosted their 21st annual Fur Ball Friday night. It’s a pet friendly black-tie event to raise money for homeless pets.
Flights canceled from Orlando to Chicago as Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall
CHICAGO - Some Chicago area residents are happy to be home and out of the path of Hurricane Nicole, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning near St. Port Lucie on the east coast of Florida. Many of these areas now have evacuation orders and...
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020
CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Man fatally shot on back porch of Bronzeville home
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting on the back porch of a home in Bronzeville Thursday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. a 55-year-old man was sitting outside a home in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue when shots were fired and he was hit in the torso.
Chicago man charged with unlawful use of a weapon in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - A man from Chicago's North Side was charged with unlawful use of a weapon after an incident in Evanston last week. Evanston police say Taron Burton, 25, was arrested on Nov. 4 after a woman reported having a physical fight with a man about 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Oak Avenue.
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting woman in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting and killing a woman in Bronzeville in May. Rodearl McElroy, 29, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, McElroy was arrested Wednesday after being identified as the person who fatally shot a 42-year-old woman in the 4300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on May 5.
Men jump on school bus, hurl anti-Semitic slurs at Orthodox Jewish students in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four men jumped onto a bus filled with students from a local Orthodox Jewish school and hurled anti-Semitic slurs at them Wednesday. According to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a school bus was dropping off Jewish elementary students from a local Orthodox Jewish school in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.
Surge of armed robberies reported in Humboldt Park, East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Police issued an alert about a string of armed robberies in a handful of neighborhoods on Chicago's West and Northwest Sides. At least 15 armed robberies have been reported across East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park and Austin since late October, according to CPD. In one of the incidents,...
Girl, 15, shot while sitting in parked car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage girl was shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the buttocks, police said.
'Act of hate' found at Obama Presidential Center worksite in Chicago, $100k reward offered
CHICAGO - An "act of hate" was discovered Thursday at the worksite of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side. Now, the construction company building the presidential center is offering a $100,000 reward to help find whoever is responsible for hanging a noose at the project site. "We are...
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
Chicago suspect fatally shot by concealed carry holder during attempted robbery: police
CHICAGO - A suspected robber was fatally shot, and an innocent bystander was also struck in an exchange of gunfire between the offender and a concealed carry holder during an attempted robbery Friday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the armed suspect entered a South Shore...
2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
Stray bullet injures man in Lower West Side apartment: police
CHICAGO - A man was injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side when a round came through the wall of a bedroom in an apartment late Wednesday. Police say a 24-year-old man was standing in the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 2100 block of South Wood Street when bullets came through the wall about 11:45 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash
CHICAGO - A motorcyclist was struck and killed during a crash early Thursday in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male was riding a motorcycle around 2:37 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone driving a sedan made a U-turn and struck him, according to Chicago police.
