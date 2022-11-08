ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

What's happening this weekend in Chicago?

CHICAGO - The weather may be unseasonably warm, but these weekend events will get you thinking about the holiday season. Check out the things you won't want to miss in Chicago this weekend. Lightscape. It is that time of year! The Chicago Botanic Gardens is kicking off their Lightscape event...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's far North Side: police

CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally Wednesday night in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Around 8:50 p.m., police say the male victims were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020

CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on back porch of Bronzeville home

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting on the back porch of a home in Bronzeville Thursday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. a 55-year-old man was sitting outside a home in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue when shots were fired and he was hit in the torso.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with unlawful use of a weapon in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. - A man from Chicago's North Side was charged with unlawful use of a weapon after an incident in Evanston last week. Evanston police say Taron Burton, 25, was arrested on Nov. 4 after a woman reported having a physical fight with a man about 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Oak Avenue.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting woman in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting and killing a woman in Bronzeville in May. Rodearl McElroy, 29, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, McElroy was arrested Wednesday after being identified as the person who fatally shot a 42-year-old woman in the 4300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on May 5.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Surge of armed robberies reported in Humboldt Park, East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Police issued an alert about a string of armed robberies in a handful of neighborhoods on Chicago's West and Northwest Sides. At least 15 armed robberies have been reported across East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park and Austin since late October, according to CPD. In one of the incidents,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, shot while sitting in parked car in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage girl was shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the buttocks, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago

CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Stray bullet injures man in Lower West Side apartment: police

CHICAGO - A man was injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side when a round came through the wall of a bedroom in an apartment late Wednesday. Police say a 24-year-old man was standing in the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 2100 block of South Wood Street when bullets came through the wall about 11:45 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash

CHICAGO - A motorcyclist was struck and killed during a crash early Thursday in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male was riding a motorcycle around 2:37 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone driving a sedan made a U-turn and struck him, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy