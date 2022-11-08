Read full article on original website
Friday Five: The Five Things You Need to Know For Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mississippi State
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are getting set for the huge matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Here are our five things for Friday you need to know going into the weekend. 1. Georgia Gets Back on the Road. The Dawgs play a true road game for...
MUST WATCH: Kirby Smart Post-Game Speech to Georgia Bulldogs after win over Tennessee Vols
ATHENS - Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s post-game comments to his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs after the win over Tennessee were to the point. “We are a little beat up - wouldn't y'all agree? Ladd beat up,” Kirby said after the game in a segment broadcast by the SEC Network. “This guy's beat up. He's hurt a little bit. Don't ever underestimate the power of physical toughness. Physical toughness wins in football now, and if you are in this room you got it. And if you are coming here, you had better believe in it.”
Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral
When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
Georgia Bulldog DB Javon Bullard Is A Star In The Making
ATHENS - After losing a handful of talented starters from last year’s iconic defense, there was plenty of talk around Kirby Smart’s defensive group coming into this season. Everyone knew we would see a ton of new faces on Georgia’s defense this year, and so far, those players...
ESPN's Rece Davis: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs "Put a Hobnail Boot in (Tennessee's) Face
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs may be on the way to Mississippi State this week, but ESPN’s Rece Davis said the Dawgs are in the midst of changing the guard in college football for good. Davis, who is ESPN College Gameday’s host, said Georgia’s...
SEC Shorts: Alabama Crimson Tide Starts to Cry When Told to Play the Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready for a road test at Mississippi State this weekend. But eveyone at SEC shorts is trying to make Alabama feel better after the Tide was knocked out of the College Football Playoff over the weekend. SEC...
Georgia Bulldog DB Kamari Lassiter Brings More Physicality To The Defense
ATHENS - Going into the season, one of the biggest question marks surrounding Kirby Smart’s defense was who would be the starting cornerback opposite veteran Kelee Ringo. There was plenty of competition in the summer and in fall camp, but in the end, it was Tuscaloosa native Kamari Lassiter, a four-star prospect from the 2021 class, who won the job.
Kirby Smart: "If You Have Good DNA, It Travels With You"
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media Tuesday evening after practice and provided the following comments pertaining to the Bulldogs’ upcoming road game against conference opponent Mississippi State. On practice this week... "They've been really good. I thought they were very focused...
Three Bulldogs Included As National Award Semifinalists
ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia junior Darnell Washington. Brock Bowers have been named John Mackey Award semifinalists while senior Stetson Bennett has been included as a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, according to separate announcements recently. Washington, a native of Las Vegas, Nev., and Bowers, a native of Napa, Calif., are...
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
Meet Comedian Jeff Foxworthy and Dawg Post's Dean Legge in Atlanta on Sunday
ATHENS - Best selling author and comedian Jeff Foxworthy and Dawg Post Publisher Dean Legge are teaming up for a book signing on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 2-4 PM at the Perimeter Barnes & Noble. Foxworthy, a lifelong fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, wrote the foreword for Dawgstruction, which...
RECRUITING SCOOP: How Many 5-stars Are Trending Georgia's Way?
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
B-52s to play their final show at the Classic Center in Athens
It’s no question that the B-52s have left an indefinite mark on the history of Athens. Since their first show on Valentine’s Day in a house on Milledge Avenue in 1977, the B-52s have become rock legends whose humble beginnings serve as inspiration for aspiring musicians to this day.
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
King’s Hawaiian to invest US$85m in new baking plant
The 150,000 sq ft facility, set to open next autumn, will create more than 160 jobs. US bakery firm King’s Hawaiian has revealed plans to expand production capacity with an US$85m baking plant in Georgia. The 150,000 sq ft facility will be in addition to its current site in...
Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
Here’s where to find Veterans Day deals and freebies in metro Atlanta
So with Nov. 11 only a few days away, check out these honorary deals from your favorite restaurants and attractions around town. Bonefish Grill offers a 10% discount to service members, veterans and first responders with its Heroes Discount, which is valid all day, every day. Bubba’s 33. Buford’s...
