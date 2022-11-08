ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgpost.com

MUST WATCH: Kirby Smart Post-Game Speech to Georgia Bulldogs after win over Tennessee Vols

ATHENS - Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s post-game comments to his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs after the win over Tennessee were to the point. “We are a little beat up - wouldn't y'all agree? Ladd beat up,” Kirby said after the game in a segment broadcast by the SEC Network. “This guy's beat up. He's hurt a little bit. Don't ever underestimate the power of physical toughness. Physical toughness wins in football now, and if you are in this room you got it. And if you are coming here, you had better believe in it.”
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral

When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog DB Javon Bullard Is A Star In The Making

ATHENS - After losing a handful of talented starters from last year’s iconic defense, there was plenty of talk around Kirby Smart’s defensive group coming into this season. Everyone knew we would see a ton of new faces on Georgia’s defense this year, and so far, those players...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog DB Kamari Lassiter Brings More Physicality To The Defense

ATHENS - Going into the season, one of the biggest question marks surrounding Kirby Smart’s defense was who would be the starting cornerback opposite veteran Kelee Ringo. There was plenty of competition in the summer and in fall camp, but in the end, it was Tuscaloosa native Kamari Lassiter, a four-star prospect from the 2021 class, who won the job.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart: "If You Have Good DNA, It Travels With You"

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media Tuesday evening after practice and provided the following comments pertaining to the Bulldogs’ upcoming road game against conference opponent Mississippi State. On practice this week... "They've been really good. I thought they were very focused...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Three Bulldogs Included As National Award Semifinalists

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia junior Darnell Washington. Brock Bowers have been named John Mackey Award semifinalists while senior Stetson Bennett has been included as a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, according to separate announcements recently. Washington, a native of Las Vegas, Nev., and Bowers, a native of Napa, Calif., are...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously

I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

B-52s to play their final show at the Classic Center in Athens

It’s no question that the B-52s have left an indefinite mark on the history of Athens. Since their first show on Valentine’s Day in a house on Milledge Avenue in 1977, the B-52s have become rock legends whose humble beginnings serve as inspiration for aspiring musicians to this day.
ATHENS, GA
just-food.com

King’s Hawaiian to invest US$85m in new baking plant

The 150,000 sq ft facility, set to open next autumn, will create more than 160 jobs. US bakery firm King’s Hawaiian has revealed plans to expand production capacity with an US$85m baking plant in Georgia. The 150,000 sq ft facility will be in addition to its current site in...
OAKWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death

A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
CLEVELAND, GA
AccessAtlanta

Here’s where to find Veterans Day deals and freebies in metro Atlanta

So with Nov. 11 only a few days away, check out these honorary deals from your favorite restaurants and attractions around town. Bonefish Grill offers a 10% discount to service members, veterans and first responders with its Heroes Discount, which is valid all day, every day. Bubba’s 33. Buford’s...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy