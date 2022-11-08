Read full article on original website
Duke's best defensive start in 76 years
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has made defense a focal point. In their 84-38 home win over USC Upstate on Friday night, the defensive-minded Blue Devils scored 39 points off turnovers. Indeed, that's one more point than the visitors scored altogether, pretty much an unheard-of ...
Lexington Herald-Leader
Will Oscar Tshiebwe return for the Michigan State game? Calipari offers an update.
Oscar Tshiebwe missed the first two games of the 2022-23 Kentucky basketball season. The next one will be against a marquee opponent.
Final Thoughts: Season at a Crossroads
Late-season SEC games mean a lot for every team, but South Carolina and Florida many things on the line.
NCAA Tournament: Xavier eliminates Lady Vols
Xavier (14-3-5, 6-0-4 Big East) defeated No. 22 Tennessee (11-6-2, 7-2-1 SEC), 4-1, in overtime during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Regal Soccer Stadium Friday. The Lady Vols scored first and surrendered four unanswered goals, including three during overtime. Jaida Thomas scored in the 20th minute for...
