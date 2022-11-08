ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke's best defensive start in 76 years

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has made defense a focal point. In their 84-38 home win over USC Upstate on Friday night, the defensive-minded Blue Devils scored 39 points off turnovers. Indeed, that's one more point than the visitors scored altogether, pretty much an unheard-of ...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA Tournament: Xavier eliminates Lady Vols

Xavier (14-3-5, 6-0-4 Big East) defeated No. 22 Tennessee (11-6-2, 7-2-1 SEC), 4-1, in overtime during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Regal Soccer Stadium Friday. The Lady Vols scored first and surrendered four unanswered goals, including three during overtime. Jaida Thomas scored in the 20th minute for...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy