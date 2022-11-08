Read full article on original website
Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
Minnesota weather: Cold and blustery; blizzard warning for some
(FOX 9) - A blast of winter is coming to portions of Minnesota and the Dakotas to end the work week. Thursday started warm and humid for much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with northern Minnesota much cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s. As a cold...
Minnesota law gives veterans a chance to avoid convictions
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When Berlynn Fleury left the Marines in 2011, all the structure in her life the Corps provided suddenly disappeared. "For me, getting out of the military was pretty traumatic," recalled Fleury. "I have an honorable discharge, but I experienced military sexual trauma and I didn’t deal with that well."
Minnesota forecast: Much colder Friday, this weekend
A few scattered flakes left over in northern Minnesota, with a flake or two possible in the Twin Cities -- but it won't accumulate in the metro. Cloud clover will also linger. It'll be cold this weekend, too, but with less wind.
Minnesota weather: Rainfall, crashing temps is perfect late fall combo for our drought
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our midweek weather has been surreal for much of the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota. Temperatures and dew points were in the 50s and 60s giving us a summer feel. But temperatures crash Thursday afternoon going from the 60s to sub-freezing in just a few hours. While this is less than ideal for most of us, it's actually really good news for our drought.
Ventura says Gov. Walz personally pledged to get marijuana legalization done
Ventura says Gov. Walz personally pledged to get marijuana legalization done. Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura says newly re-elected Gov. Tim Walz personally assured him that a marijuana legalization bill will be one of the first measures Democrats approve when they take full control of the state Legislature in January.
Legalized marijuana in Minnesota? What DFL control could mean
(FOX 9) - For the first time in eight years, Minnesota democrats have regained control in St. Paul, opening the door for passage of legislation that was stalled amid a divided legislature. Tuesday’s election flipped the Minnesota state senate back to the democrats and returned them to power in the...
Las Vegas elections chief asks for patience in ballot count for tightly contested Nevada race
LAS VEGAS (AP) - With the nation awaiting results of tightly contested U.S. Senate, House and governor's races in Nevada, the elections chief in Las Vegas defended the pace of vote-counting in the state's most populous county Thursday. "I can tell you with a great deal of confidence that everything...
Minnesota shoppers look local this holiday season
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - This holiday season many shoppers are pinching pennies, but there's also a desire to get out and about instead of only browsing online. George John, a marketing professor at the University of Minnesota, said the uncertainty over inflation has led shoppers to kick of holiday shopping earlier than usual.
Minnesota weather: Snow for some as temperatures fall Thursday
(FOX 9) - It'll be wet and warm on Wednesday, but then temperatures will begin to drop. Wednesday will feature scattered showers and some rounds of thunder with highs in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s Wednesday night and Thursday morning. But...
Minnesota tracking ‘forever chemicals’ in state’s drinking water, braces for changing regulations
(FOX 9) - For Steve Johnson, a sip of water from the tap seems almost a luxury after the private well on his East Metro property was found to have elevated levels of "forever chemicals." For months, Johnson relied on cases of bottled water until he recently had a specialized...
Family wants changes after musician killed by wrong-way, drunk driver on I-94 in Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 has obtained Wisconsin DOT traffic camera footage of a wrong-way driver on I-94 who caused a deadly crash over Halloween weekend that killed a local Twin Cities heavy metal guitarist. Mark Filbrandt of the band Gorrified was killed on his way home to Robbinsdale from...
Star-studded cast made 'Beautiful Girls' memorable moment in history of Minnesota-made movies
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Tucked under the limestone bluffs in the heart of Stillwater, there's a nod to days gone by. But nearly 3 decades ago, the Oasis Café had a supporting role in one of the most star-studded movies ever made in Minnesota. Beautiful Girls was directed...
DFL wins full control of Minnesota Legislature for first time in decade
(FOX 9) - For the first time in a decade, Minnesota Democrats won a trifecta at the state Capitol, gaining control of the House, Senate, and governor's office following Tuesday's election. A potential "red wave" didn't happen nationally or in Minnesota. Democrats picked up seats in the state Senate, maintained...
Tropical Storm Nicole lashing Florida with strong winds, heavy rains after landfall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has since downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm – which officially came ashore at 3 a.m. – is moving near the west coast...
Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead
A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
Lauren Boebert, Colorado GOP representative, in tough reelection bid
Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert's divisive brand of "angertainment" in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as as a national lightning rod in...
Wednesday's forecast: Rainy and warm
Wednesday will be warm and wet with scattered showers and thunder with highs in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro. Temps hold steady in the 60s tonight and Thursday morning, before crashing into the 40s and 30s as the showers continue on Thursday.
