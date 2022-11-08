ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit

(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota law gives veterans a chance to avoid convictions

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When Berlynn Fleury left the Marines in 2011, all the structure in her life the Corps provided suddenly disappeared. "For me, getting out of the military was pretty traumatic," recalled Fleury. "I have an honorable discharge, but I experienced military sexual trauma and I didn’t deal with that well."
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Rainfall, crashing temps is perfect late fall combo for our drought

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our midweek weather has been surreal for much of the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota. Temperatures and dew points were in the 50s and 60s giving us a summer feel. But temperatures crash Thursday afternoon going from the 60s to sub-freezing in just a few hours. While this is less than ideal for most of us, it's actually really good news for our drought.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Legalized marijuana in Minnesota? What DFL control could mean

(FOX 9) - For the first time in eight years, Minnesota democrats have regained control in St. Paul, opening the door for passage of legislation that was stalled amid a divided legislature. Tuesday’s election flipped the Minnesota state senate back to the democrats and returned them to power in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota shoppers look local this holiday season

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - This holiday season many shoppers are pinching pennies, but there's also a desire to get out and about instead of only browsing online. George John, a marketing professor at the University of Minnesota, said the uncertainty over inflation has led shoppers to kick of holiday shopping earlier than usual.
MINNETONKA, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow for some as temperatures fall Thursday

(FOX 9) - It'll be wet and warm on Wednesday, but then temperatures will begin to drop. Wednesday will feature scattered showers and some rounds of thunder with highs in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s Wednesday night and Thursday morning. But...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

DFL wins full control of Minnesota Legislature for first time in decade

(FOX 9) - For the first time in a decade, Minnesota Democrats won a trifecta at the state Capitol, gaining control of the House, Senate, and governor's office following Tuesday's election. A potential "red wave" didn't happen nationally or in Minnesota. Democrats picked up seats in the state Senate, maintained...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead

A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox9.com

Lauren Boebert, Colorado GOP representative, in tough reelection bid

Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert's divisive brand of "angertainment" in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as as a national lightning rod in...
COLORADO STATE
fox9.com

Wednesday's forecast: Rainy and warm

Wednesday will be warm and wet with scattered showers and thunder with highs in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro. Temps hold steady in the 60s tonight and Thursday morning, before crashing into the 40s and 30s as the showers continue on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy