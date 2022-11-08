ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

paonlinecasino.com

Retail Pennsylvania Casinos Paid Out Massive Fall Jackpots

The leaves may have fallen, but the number of jackpot winners in Pennsylvania casinos has not. PA casinos offer a range of in-person games suited for beginners and seasoned bettors alike, from simple video slot machines, to table games that require a little more knowledge. What they all have in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg bakery branches out with new midtown location

In 2016, after a few successful forays into food truck events, bakers Casey Callahan and Timishia Goodson set up a bakery at the Broad Street Market in midtown Harrisburg. Seven years later, their company, Raising The Bar Bakery, has a second location just a few blocks down the road, near the corner of Third and Reily streets.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Cumberland County man sentenced for theft from Federal Courthouse site

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Gontaryk, age 47, of Wormleysburg, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, to 18 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Judge Wilson also ordered Gontaryk to pay $9,919.61 in restitution.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County

Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Biden praises midterm results, teases 2024 decision …. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while he currently plans on running for reelection, he is going to talk with his family over the holidays and...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert Leo Topper obituary 1932~2022

Mr. Robert Leo Topper, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away early Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home. Born November 28, 1932, in Fairfield, PA, he was the son of the late Roger J. and Gertrude E. (Wivell) Topper. Growing up in Fairfield, he graduated with the class of 1950,...
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX 43

$1 million lottery ticket sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in York County sold a winning $1 million ticket. The We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off was sold at Big Mouth On The Run, located at 1308 North George St. in West York. They will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: bridge over untroubled water

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On a quiet early evening, the Veterans Memorial Bridge carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia. Veterans Memorial opened to traffic in 1930 and is the fifth bridge across the river at this location. It replaced a steel pratt truss bridge which was built in 1897.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Adams County: Millerstown Road bridge open

The Millerstown Road (Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic. The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern Road/Red Rock Road, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement. The detour associated with this project...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort rooms

Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort …. Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort rooms. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
