beckershospitalreview.com
HC3 warns healthcare organizations of Venus ransomware threat
The Health Care Cybersecurity Coordination Center, or HC3, is warning the healthcare industry to be on the lookout for the Venus ransomware threat. At least one healthcare organization has already fallen victim to Venus, HC3 reported in a Nov. 9 analyst note. The cybercriminals behind Venus encrypt Windows devices through publicly exposed remote desktop services. "It is vital to put these services behind a firewall," the note reads.
beckershospitalreview.com
Man charged with taking part in ransomware campaign targeting healthcare
A dual national of Canada and Russia has been charged with being part of a ransomware gang that has targeted the healthcare industry. The Justice Department alleges Mikhail Vasiliev, 33, of Bradford, Ontario, was a member of the LockBit campaign that counted as many as 1,000 victims across the United States and other countries and extracted tens of millions of dollars in ransom payments.
beckershospitalreview.com
US immigrants' taxes, premiums pay for more healthcare than they use: study
A study published Nov. 9 suggests undocumented immigrants in the U.S. help hold up the nation's healthcare system. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined 210,669 respondents to the 2017 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2014 to 2018 data from the American Community Survey. Immigrants accounted for 14.1 percent of the sample, of which 3.7 percent were documented noncitizens and 3.6 percent were undocumented immigrants.
beckershospitalreview.com
Federal judge skeptical over Facebook's claims that it doesn't collect hospital's patient data
U.S. District Judge William Orrick expressed skepticism when Meta, Facebook's parent company, said its pixel tool does not collect sensitive patient data from hospitals and health systems without disclosure, BankInfoSecurity reported Nov. 10. Meta is facing a consolidated class action lawsuit in San Francisco federal court for allegedly violating medical...
beckershospitalreview.com
FTC set to ramp up challenges to anticompetitive practices
The Federal Trade Commission announced Nov. 10 that it will expand its interpretation of a 1914 statute that could allow the agency to increase its intervention and legal challenges against what it deems anticompetitive corporate behavior. Congress passed the 1914 Federal Trade Commission Act, which established the agency, because it...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Escape variants' now dominant in US
Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are now dominant in the U.S., accounting for more than 40 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, CDC data shows. BQ.1 accounted for an estimated 20.1 percent of cases in the week ending Nov. 12, up from 16.1 percent the week prior. BQ.1.1, which has one additional mutation, accounts for an estimated 24.1 percent of cases.
