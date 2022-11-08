Read full article on original website
Black River Falls Middle School Celebrates October Scholars of the Month
The Black River Falls Middle School celebrated their October Scholars of the Month. The Scholar and their guests were treated to breakfast and had a chance to visit with the teacher that nominated them. Congratulations to Pieper Nelson, Casso Eagen, Stacia Eagen, Channing Goldsmith, Ella Sedelbauer, Gianna Backaus, Sophie Backus,...
Clark County Local Emergency Planning Committee Thanks Member for Years of Service
The Clark County Local Emergency Planning Committee thanked a member for his years of service. They thank Bill Penker for his 35 years of service on the Clark County Local Emergency Planning Committee. The Committee said his insight, expertise, and experience in the field of chemistry have been invaluable and...
Clark County Board of Supervisors Approve County Budget and Tax Levy
The Clark County Board of Supervisors approved the 2023 County Budget and Levy. The Board approved expenses of $96,740,328 and revenues of $68,736,876. They also approved the proposed fund balance of $7,389,561 to be applied to the levy and the total indebtedness as of December 31st of last year is $6,347,047.
Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union Shops for a Cause
This Veteran's Day, the staff at Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union shopped for a cause, helping support The Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville's winter clothing and toy drives. "The Highground is an amazing facility that receives no ongoing federal or state funding and is solely supported by donations and grants....
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
UPDATE: Neillsville School District Cleared After Yesterday's Bomb Threat; Classes Will Resume as Normal Today
After a bomb threat was discovered yesterday afternoon, school will move forward normally today at the Neillsville School District. According to a statement from the District, "The district buildings have all been cleared, so school will resume as normal on Thursday. A very special thanks to law enforcement from Neillsville and Clark County, as well as the Neillsville Fire Department, for helping to search the buildings and grounds to make the sure everything and everyone stay safe."
Marshfield Children’s Hospital helps girl battling auto-immune disease
Marshfield, Wis. (WSAW) - Every year, resilient children from northern and central Wisconsin beat the odds at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. The hospital is one of just three Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the state. That’s where CMN Hospital’s miracle kid Briley Erdmann fought off a serious auto-immune disease...
Chippewa County Child Dies Following Positive COVID Test
(Bob Hague, WRN) A child has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Public Health Department said in a press release that this is the first time someone under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for the virus in the county. Health...
Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread
On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
Miron fires back at Wausau DPW, but city blames contractor again for delays
One day after the Wausau City Council approved an adjusted timeline for its drinking water treatment facility, a city department again blamed the contractor for the delay, while acknowledgment company discussions are “productive.”. “None of the milestone completion dates were met throughout the project creating delays in startup and...
Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out
Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased
On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
Telephone Scheduling Conference Scheduled for Suspect in Lilly Peters Murder
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — A telephone scheduling conference has been added to the calendar for the teenage boy accused of killing Lilly Peters in Chippewa Falls this spring. Court records show the conference was added for January 9th at 8:30 AM. This comes after the prosecution expressed frustration...
Price County police reports for October 2022
Reports received by the police departments in Price County for the month have been condensed and summarized. 10/1/22 - A woman reported her dog was stolen by a friend of hers after they had a verbal argument. The friend, who lives in Illinois, felt he was owed money and was going to keep her dog until she paid him.
Death investigation underway after two bodies discovered in Jackson County home
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a welfare check in the Town of Manchester at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Deputies discovered two bodies, deceased, inside the home.
Marathon County Case to be Featured on NBC’s “Dateline”
UNITY, WI (OnFocus) – Friday’s episode of the popular NBC program “Dateline” is scheduled to feature an episode that highlights a Marathon County murder case. Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on August 29, 2006 as he slept. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until 2019 when his second wife Cindy Schulz-Juedes was charged and arrested. In October 2021, a jury found Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree murder and she was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
Owen Man Charged for his Alleged Connection to Drug Overdose Death
An Owen man has been charged for his connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County. According to court records, authorities responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at W6210 Sladich Road in Greenwood. When authorities arrived, the driver of the vehicle was out walking around, but the passenger was unconscious and believed to be dead.
Lane Closures and Detours for Crack Filling on Marshfield Roads
Beginning today and running through Friday, November 18th the following roads will have lane closures and detours setup for concrete maintenance (crack filling). The northbound lane on Peach Ave. will be detoured from 4th St. to Arnold St. The detour will run 4th St. to Vine Ave., Vine Ave. to Arnold St., and Arnold St. back to Peach Ave.
