Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on November 11, 2022, coming to you live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana!. Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos will be putting their titles on the line in a high stakes match against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day. New Day currently holds the honor of being the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE in history at 483 days, but their record hangs in the balance as The Usos have kept hold of the belts for 481 days thus far. Will The Usos make history tonight, or will New Day once again capture the titles?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO