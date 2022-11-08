ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still Unsolved

Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy

Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia City Council abortion legislation advances towards passage

A three-bill package of abortion protections legislation is one step closer to being passed in Philadelphia. City Council's Committee on Public Health and Human Services unanimously voted to advance the Reproductive Freedom Platform legislation for a final passage vote by council on Dec. 1. The bills were introduced by Councilmembers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Student stabbed after fight outside North Philadelphia HS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A student was injured after a stabbing outside the entrance of Edison High School in North PhiladelphiaThe school district said the student sustained injuries to her hand.The district said the stabbing was the culmination of a series of events that began late-Thursday morning, when a student, who was involved in a fight on the second floor of the school, called two adults and asked them to come to the school.After the two adults came to the school, the school district said they got into an argument with a grandmother and a student outside the school's front entrance.A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
piolog.com

Prison exchange program expanded due to popularity

Inside Out offers incarcerated individuals unique opportunities to participate in creative arts activities. Ever since Associate Professor of History Reiko Hillyer introduced the Inside Out Prison Exchange Program to Lewis & Clark in 2011, the class has been in high demand among students. With the aid of the Mellon Foundation’s Healing Social Suffering Through Narrative Grant, the program is expanding to offer more Inside Out classes and make the instructor training more accessible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: North Philadelphia drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PHILADELPHIA - A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured on Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police. Authorities say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of W Somerset Street and North Park Avenue. Police say two 25-year-old men were sitting in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

International flags on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to be replaced

The flags that line the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be replaced because they have become worn and tattered, Philadelphia officials said Thursday. The flags were added to the Parkway in 1976 as part of the city's bicentennial celebration. There are now 109 flags representing 108 countries and Puerto Rico adorning the parkway from Love Park to Eakins Oval.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison

A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Illegally Bought 21 Guns In Bucks For Others: DA

A 24-year-old Philadelphia man is facing several charges for purchasing nearly two-dozen guns almost exclusively in Bucks County for other people, authorities said. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned this week on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

