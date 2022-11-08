Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Related
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy
Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
Judge orders Pa. DHS to take 15 juveniles from overcrowded Philly detention center
A Commonwealth Court judge ordered Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services to take custody of 15 juveniles due to overcrowding at a juvenile detention facility in West Philadelphia.
Philadelphia’s homeless, open-air drug users featured in Mexican anti-drug ads
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government is using video of homeless people and open-air drug users in Philadelphia’s embattled Kensington neighborhood in a national ad campaign to try to scare young people away from drugs. The spots never identify the city or neighborhood shown. But just how...
Philadelphia Medical Assistant Used Patient's ID For $31K Shopping Spree: AG
A 34-year-old former medical assistant from Philadelphia has been charged with stealing information from her patients to open credit card accounts for wild shopping sprees, authorities said. Ashley Latimer, who worked at Axia Women's Health in Montgomery County, used the cards to spend more than $31,000 on items from Wafair,...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia City Council abortion legislation advances towards passage
A three-bill package of abortion protections legislation is one step closer to being passed in Philadelphia. City Council's Committee on Public Health and Human Services unanimously voted to advance the Reproductive Freedom Platform legislation for a final passage vote by council on Dec. 1. The bills were introduced by Councilmembers...
11 people held at gunpoint, robbed in home invasion near Temple University
Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery near Temple University in North Philadelphia. It happened Friday morning at an off-campus apartment, where a group of students live.
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
NBC Philadelphia
Temple Students Woken Up, Forced Into Basement, Robbed in Off-Campus Home
Nearly a dozen people, among them Temple University students, were woken up, forced into the basement of an off-campus house and robbed of credit cards, cellphones and a car during a Friday morning home invasion. The incident happened along the 1300 block of North 15th Street around 6 a.m., Philadelphia...
MontCo Contractor To Pay $43K For Ripping Off Clients: DA
A general contractor in Montgomery County will spend months in jail and pay thousands in restitution after pleading guilty to ripping off several Philadelphia area homeowners, authorities say. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, of Lansdale, will spend nine to 23 months behind bars followed by seven years of probation, and must...
Student stabbed after fight outside North Philadelphia HS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A student was injured after a stabbing outside the entrance of Edison High School in North PhiladelphiaThe school district said the student sustained injuries to her hand.The district said the stabbing was the culmination of a series of events that began late-Thursday morning, when a student, who was involved in a fight on the second floor of the school, called two adults and asked them to come to the school.After the two adults came to the school, the school district said they got into an argument with a grandmother and a student outside the school's front entrance.A...
piolog.com
Prison exchange program expanded due to popularity
Inside Out offers incarcerated individuals unique opportunities to participate in creative arts activities. Ever since Associate Professor of History Reiko Hillyer introduced the Inside Out Prison Exchange Program to Lewis & Clark in 2011, the class has been in high demand among students. With the aid of the Mellon Foundation’s Healing Social Suffering Through Narrative Grant, the program is expanding to offer more Inside Out classes and make the instructor training more accessible.
fox29.com
Police: North Philadelphia drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
PHILADELPHIA - A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured on Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police. Authorities say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of W Somerset Street and North Park Avenue. Police say two 25-year-old men were sitting in...
A home improvement project in North Philly means a milestone for Habitat
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia is celebrating a major milestone. In the coming weeks, the nonprofit will finish up repairs on a two-story rowhome in Hunting Park — the organization’s 1,000th project since launching in 1985. “We’re not stopping. We can’t stop,” said CEO Corrine O’Connell....
fox29.com
West Philadelphia triple shooting critically injures 1 woman; 2 other women hospitalized, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in West Philadelphia that critically injured one woman, while two other women are recovering. Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Webster Street, around 7 p.m. Friday. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said 18th District officers responded...
MontCo SEPTA Bomb Threat Suspect Was In Mental Health Crisis: Report
The Montgomery County man arrested for threatening to bomb a SEPTA train told police he was in the middle of a mental health crisis when he made the call, NorthPennNow.com reports. Roy Robson, 35, of Ambler is charged with three felonies in connection with the Monday, Nov. 7 bomb threat,...
3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
phillyvoice.com
International flags on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to be replaced
The flags that line the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be replaced because they have become worn and tattered, Philadelphia officials said Thursday. The flags were added to the Parkway in 1976 as part of the city's bicentennial celebration. There are now 109 flags representing 108 countries and Puerto Rico adorning the parkway from Love Park to Eakins Oval.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison
A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Philadelphia Man Illegally Bought 21 Guns In Bucks For Others: DA
A 24-year-old Philadelphia man is facing several charges for purchasing nearly two-dozen guns almost exclusively in Bucks County for other people, authorities said. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned this week on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.
Comments / 0