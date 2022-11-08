Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO