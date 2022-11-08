ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taney County, MO



KTTS

Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues

(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Greene County Democrats flip a third Missouri House district in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Democrats flipped a third Missouri House district, turning the area purple. The flip follows Stephanie Hein’s win after narrowly defeating incumbent Craig Fishel for House District 136. It is the second race in the Springfield-area district to flip Democratic over the last two election cycles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Influenza cases rising across northern Arkansas

El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers. A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year. Grant announced to help first responders, some say it will be difficult to use. Springfield customer says someone stole her...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough wins another term

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough won a second term. The Republican defeated Democrat Raymond Lampert. Hough serves nearly all of Springfield in State Senate District 30. Hough first began service in Jefferson City in 2010. He later became a Greene County commissioner. Voters in November 2018 elected him to his first state senate seat.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield man honors veterans by placing pennies on headstones

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking an upper-level wave that will bring some light snow showers/flurries to some tonight. After a dry, bright and cold weekend, we'll see rain and snow chances return early next week. Many school districts across the Ozarks held Veterans Day events today. Governor Parson appoints Todd...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Two more days of heat

Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Eric Schmitt gives acceptance speech after winning Missouri senate race against Trudy Busch Valentine.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Nixa, Mo. 3rd grader receives State Heroes Among Us Award Friday

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A third grader at Matthews Elementary School in Nixa received a statewide honor. Thomas Grant Hege received the Heroes Among Us Award on Friday morning. Each year Missouri’s Center for Education Safety gives the heroes among us award to one adult and one student who has done something to make schools or the community safer.
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Branson honors veterans with annual parade


BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Company reports internet outage at Libraries, and schools in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A water main break at MOREnet’s Springfield data center led to outages across the Ozarks at schools and colleges. MOREnet restored service around 2 p.m. The outage happened Thursday morning around 11 a.m. It impacted internet services at Springfield library branches and the Republic library...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Lawsuit arises over Harrison, Ark. "gambling house"

Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Temperatures will soar to nearly 80° today and well into the 70s Thursday, but a huge drop is coming Friday.
HARRISON, AR
KYTV

Springfield overnight warming shelters need volunteers to avoid closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE. City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

MO woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
WEST PLAINS, MO

