North Charleston, SC

Six people, four animals displaced after house fire in North Charleston

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Fire officials said six people and four animals were displaced following a house fire Monday evening in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to the 4300 block of Great Oak Drive just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Arriving firefighters found fire coming from the front of the home and were told by occupants that the fire was in the kitchen, according to NCFD. Firefighters attacked the blaze and contained it to the first floor before making their way through the home and extinguishing the remaining hot spots inside.

No injuries were reported. The home’s occupants and pets are all being assisted by the American Red Cross.

An investigation is underway.

