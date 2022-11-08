Read full article on original website
Texas Democrats blame 'mind blowing' GOP dark money for midterm beatdown
An internal party memo cited huge spending by special interest groups as a factor weighing heavily in conservatives' favor.
Ken Paxton investigating Mark Zuckerberg-backed nonprofit's spending
AG Paxton is investigating whether a Zuckerberg-backed nonprofit broke Texas law in its political spending.
Gov. Greg Abbott wins reelection over challenger Beto O'Rourke
Gov. Abbott weathered a late surge in funding from O'Rourke to secure his third term.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wins reelection over challenger Mike Collier
Patrick successfully fended off Collier after entering Tuesday's election heavily favored in recent polls.
After refusing locals' pleas for gun reform, Gov. Greg Abbott wins Uvalde County
The governor's lack of action on gun control after May's tragic shooting did not deter Uvalde voters on Tuesday.
Ken Paxton wins reelection in Texas attorney general's race
Paxton has weathered federal investigations and a criminal indictment to win the Texas AG's race.
U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw wins reelection in Texas' 2nd District
The Republican incumbent came into Tuesday's election a heavy favorite over Democrat challenger Robin Fulford.
Barack Obama calls on Houston voters to support Beto O'Rourke for governor
Robocalls by the former president appear targeted toward increasing Black voter turnout in Houston and Dallas.
Texas judge halts Biden's student loan forgiveness program. What's next?
Thursday's ruling against Biden's debt forgiveness plan could freeze payments when issue goes to court.
Where the Gov. Greg Abbott campaign is eating in Texas
Here are the restaurants candidates for Texas governor are visiting on the campaign trail.
Texas 2022 elections: Who won, who lost
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo won reelection over Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer.
Why Texans will pay winter freeze fees for the next 30 years
Texans will be bailing out energy providers haurt by the winter storm for decades.
Native Texan Selena Gomez tells her fans to vote Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor
The star announced her endorsement of the El Paso Democrat on her Instagram stories Monday.
Where the Beto O'Rourke campaign is eating in Texas
Here are the restaurants candidates for Texas governor are visiting on the campaign trail.
Rare whooping cranes discovered nesting near Texas' Matagorda Island
There are currently only 543 of the birds currently in existence, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Texas schools may need panic buttons, door monitors if new law passes
The proposed law aims to address failures in law enforcement's response to the Uvalde shooting.
Why you should cruise to Alaska with Disney (even without kids)
There are just some things that only Disney can do on a ship.
