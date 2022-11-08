ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Island Restaurant Week: Havana Central, Los Cebollines Grill, Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Fall Long Island Restaurant Week!

At Havana Central in Roosevelt Field, you can get guava glazed ribs.

Head to Los Cebollines Grill in Lindenhurst, where you can get an incredible deal on everything from empanadas to chicken to steak.

Try some unique dishes at Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine in Patchogue with some amazing looking drinks.

Long Island Restaurant Week runs through Sunday. The three courses cost $27, $37 or $44. Many restaurants also offer a $22 two-course lunch. For the full list click here.

Community Policy