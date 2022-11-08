ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry reportedly suspect in North Side hit-and-run collision

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ho2QB_0j3GGkxM00
District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry celebrates Juneteenth Day in a black Jeep Wrangler similar to the one allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident on Sunday.
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry is considered a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, KSAT reports , citing law enforcement sources and redacted police records.

After a witness to the crash followed a Jeep Wrangler that allegedly left the scene, a San Antonio police officer discovered the District 10 councilman lying in his backyard, smelling of alcohol, according to the station. Perry also reportedly had a cut on his head.

The officer reported that he couldn't confirm Perry was driving in the crash and didn't give the councilman a sobriety test, according to KSAT's investigation. The incident is reportedly not being investigated as a DWI.

Instead of a DWI, Perry is facing charges of failure to stop and give information in a crash with damages worth more than $200, a Class B misdemeanor punishable by 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine, according to KSAT.

Citing a redacted police report obtained by the station, the station reported that a black Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic stopped at a red light in a head-on collision at around 9 p.m. The Jeep took an exceptionally wide turn onto Redland Road from Jones Maltsberger, KSAT reports.

The Jeep, which caused "major damage" to the Civic, then fled the scene of the accident, according to the police report obtained by the station. A witness followed the vehicle to a North Side home, where the person relayed information to the responding officer, KSAT reports.

According to the police report obtained by KSAT, Perry told the officer he wasn't driving the Jeep involved in the accident. Based on the available information at the time, the officer left the home without further action, according to the station.

The councilman’s Instagram page shows him in a black Jeep Wrangler that fits the details in the police documents, KSAT reports.

San Antonio Current

