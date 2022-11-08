ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man arrested, accused of trying to rob Walmart, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a Walmart store. Officers took Kennon Calvin, 35, into custody Tuesday morning at the store off Highway 18. Police officials said associates told officers that Calvin told one of the associates, "Do you know what this is? You're going to give me this money right now."
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man to be resentenced for 1999 murder in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that a man imprisoned for a 1999 murder was improperly sentenced. His case was remanded to trial court for proper sentencing. According to court documents, Billy Ray Harris and Ronnie Travis got into a fist fight at Windy City Club in Madison County on November 7, […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
JACKSON, MS
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
