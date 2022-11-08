Read full article on original website
Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Who Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested
A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday for multiple fires he allegedly set around Jackson. The post Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Who Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
WLBT
Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
Mississippi agencies searching for inmate who escaped during a court proceeding
Mississippi law enforcement officers are searching for a man who reportedly escaped from a Mississippi detention center during court proceedings. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department reports that Preston Hart, 29, escaped Tuesday. Hart was in custody on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of business burglary, resisting...
Dog in Mississippi reportedly found carrying human arm, rest of body except head found
JACKSON, Miss. — A dog in Jackson, Mississippi, was reportedly found walking around with a severed human arm which led investigators to find additional human remains minus a head. According to WLBT, on Saturday the Jackson Police Department was called out to an area in South Jackson after a...
brproud.com
Human remains found in Mississippi home after dog reportedly seen carrying severed arm
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in...
Officials: Decapitated body parts found in abandoned Mississippi house. Head of victim still missing as authorities investigate.
After the discovery of a human arm on a Jackson Street Saturday, authorities say they have located the rest of the body — with the exception of the head —in an abandoned house on Sunday. News sources in Jackson reported that the office of Hinds County Coroner Sharon...
WAPT
Man arrested, accused of trying to rob Walmart, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a Walmart store. Officers took Kennon Calvin, 35, into custody Tuesday morning at the store off Highway 18. Police officials said associates told officers that Calvin told one of the associates, "Do you know what this is? You're going to give me this money right now."
Man to be resentenced for 1999 murder in Madison County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that a man imprisoned for a 1999 murder was improperly sentenced. His case was remanded to trial court for proper sentencing. According to court documents, Billy Ray Harris and Ronnie Travis got into a fist fight at Windy City Club in Madison County on November 7, […]
Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver
Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS
Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
A Mississippi man died after being Tased and punched while in police custody but a grand jury declined to indict the officers involved. His mother says 'the evidence is in his face.'
"They said they didn't have enough evidence — the evidence is in his face," the mother of Damien Cameron, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody, told Insider.
