Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Former NFL star speaks to students at NJ high school
FARMINGDALE — As New Jersey’s opioid epidemic continues to plague the state, it is more important than ever to reach student-athletes and educate them about the dangers of prescription opioids. According to the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, more than 3,000 people in New Jersey died of...
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America
New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
No. 3 Kingsway blanks Toms River North, claims 1st field hockey sectional title since 2011
Dana Ott believed, from the very first moment she took over the field hockey program at her alma mater five years ago, that Kingsway could be among the elite teams in South Jersey and even the state. The Dragons have been proving her right ever since, and now they have...
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton Flies Nearly 300 Flags for Heroes During Pre-Veterans Day Celebration with the Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton
November 7, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)– Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Hamilton, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, and the…
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
On the Border to Open in Toms River, New Jersey
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance. Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.
NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate
A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor. Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning. Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch. McDaid...
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club
Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
Heads up, NYC. Tropical Storm Nicole is on the way to ruin your weekend.
Coastal watches/warnings and forecast cone for Tropical Storm Nicole, as of the afternoon of Nov. 8, 2022. The storm track could change over time, but more than a dozen weather models currently show Nicole's remnants passing through the tristate area later this week. [ more › ]
BREAKING: Jackson Mayor Michael Reina wins re-election; Swung by Frum Vote [VICTORY SPEECH]
Jackson Mayor Michael Reina won re-election by approximately 1,100 votes, with overwhelming support from the Frum community. Approximately 3,000 votes for Reina came from the Frum community, putting him over the top.
$1M Tickets Sold In Hightstown, Edison and Merchantville In $2.04 Billion World Record Powerball
November 8, 2022 TRENTON (Nov. 8, 2022) – One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot from…
In Ocean County, it looks like it’s time for The Donald to wave goodbye | Mulshine
I spent election night covering the Republican victory party in Ocean County. Several speakers said that Ocean County, where I live, is the No. 1 Republican county in the state. That’s undeniable. Not content to stop there, a couple of them pronounced Ocean the most powerful Republican county in...
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Fantastic Fall Festival Happening Saturday in Lakehurst, New Jersey
Looking for something fun to do Saturday with a chance to win fabulous prizes and help a local charity? Then the Fall Into Fall Gift Auction and Food Fest may be the thing for you this weekend. The Fall Into Fall Gift Auction and Food Fest happen on Saturday, November...
Car Hits Pole; Minor Injuries Reported In Upper Freehold Township, Assunpink Wildlife Mgt. Area
From the Delaware River to the Jersey Shore. Covering: Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, Burlington and Middlesex Counties. UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–The Hope Fire Company of Allentown and Allentown EMS were dispatched around 5:21 p.m. to a reported vehicle into a pole. The accident was located in the 300 Block of Clarksburg-Robbinsville Road between Eldridge Road and South Rochdale Avenue in the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area. Allentown EMS treated the person on scene but it was unclear if person was transported to the hospital. Firefighters from Hope Fire Company notified JCP&L of a cracked utility pole that will need repair. The New Jersey State Police were on scene investigating. No additional details are available.
Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
Test Scores Are In: Election Day 2022 School Board race results in Monmouth County and Ocean County
You took the test and now the teacher is handing back the results. Here are the Election Day 2022 School Board results from races affecting school communities across Ocean County and Monmouth County here in New Jersey. Keep checking back here as results come in from the Monmouth County Clerk's...
East Windsor Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month And Participation In in Womanspace “Communities of Light” On December 5
November 10, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Janice Mironov, Deputy Mayor Peter Yeager, and Council Members Denise Daniels, David Russell,…
