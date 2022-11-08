ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Reunion With This Former Red Sox Pitcher May Make Sense For Boston At Right Price

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aooy9_0j3GGa8600

The Red Sox are in the market for a starting pitcher and a reunion may be needed after a season in which the southpaw made his first All-Star Game.

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do.

After a disappointing 78-84 finish to the 2022 season, the Red Sox are sure to be busy this offseason. The biggest question surrounding Boston surely is the futures of both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, but if the Red Sox want to compete in 2023, there are plenty of other holes to fill as well.

The Red Sox starting rotation is going to look different next season. Chris Sale seems poised to return to the field, Nick Pivetta remains under contract, and Brayan Bello likely will have an extended role with the big-league club.

After them, the rest of the rotation remains a mystery. Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock are still in Boston, but their roles are undefined and Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha are free agents.

While it's certainly possible Eovaldi or Wacha could return, one player Boston could target on a smaller deal that could make an impact is former Red Sox left-hander Martín Pérez.

Pérez spent two seasons in Boston before signing with the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2022 campaign, where he thrived. The 31-year-old finished the season 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA while making his first career All-Star Game. The lefty threw a sturdy 196 1/3 innings and struck out a career-high 169 batters.

There's a possibility that the Rangers offer Pérez a qualifying offer , that if accepted would pay him significantly more than Boston would likely offer, but if not, he could be familiar upgrade.

Pérez earned $4 million from the Rangers in 2022 and never has had a salary over $6 million in his 11-year MLB career. He seems poised to top that figure in 2023, but at 31 years old he likely won't top it by too much and could be a good signing to shore up the backend of the Red Sox's rotation.

Boston seemed to love Pérez during his two-year stint in town and a third season would be welcomed after a career year.

More MLB: Red Sox Free-Agent Fit Signs Elsewhere, Thinning Relief Pitcher Market

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers

Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
FanSided

San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge free agency: 3 reasons Red Sox must sign star slugger

The MLB offseason is officially upon us, and it hasn’t taken long for the rumor mill to be set ablaze in the early going here. The free agent class this offseason is absolutely electric, and it looks like plenty of big name players will be finding new homes this offseason. Of course, it goes without saying that Aaron Judge is the name that will draw the most attention on the market, and for good reason.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Rays Are Reportedly Shopping A Handful Of Players

The Tampa Bay Rays have always been a team that operates in a small market. With limited funds, the Rays typically do not go out of their way to try and sign high-profile free agents or make blockbuster trades. Instead, Tampa Bay builds from within and then trades their assets...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Red Sox re-sign relievers Oddanier Mosqueda, Michael Gettys to minor-league deals

The Red Sox have re-signed relievers Oddanier Mosqueda and Michael Gettys to minor-league deals for the 2023 season, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Mosqueda, 23, spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Double-A Portland. The Venezuelan-born left-hander posted a 4.30 FIP — but much more respectable 4.05 FIP and 3.40 xFIP — with 76 strikeouts to 20 walks over 45 appearances (58 2/3 innings) for the Sea Dogs.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
896
Followers
120
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy