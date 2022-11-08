ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Woman claiming to be Boston police officer tried to bring loaded gun on plane

A woman claiming to be a Boston police officer tried to bring a loaded gun in her carry-on onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, according to TSA. During security screenings on Wednesday morning, TSA officers detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on. The Massachusetts State Police were called, and they discovered a loaded .9 mm gun with a round chambered.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs

Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served

BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied

A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide

As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating deadly daytime shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male in his mid-30′s suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.
BOSTON, MA
