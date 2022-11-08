Read full article on original website
Massachusetts man sentenced for stealing $338K in VA, SSA benefits
The owner of an insurance company in Arlington was sentenced to prison for fraudulently receiving more than $380,000 in benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration.
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
Woman claiming to be Boston police officer tried to bring loaded gun on plane
A woman claiming to be a Boston police officer tried to bring a loaded gun in her carry-on onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, according to TSA. During security screenings on Wednesday morning, TSA officers detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on. The Massachusetts State Police were called, and they discovered a loaded .9 mm gun with a round chambered.
Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs
Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
Federal agents intercept crystal meth delivery, arrest Mass. man
Hector Gonzalez Michel, 31, of Lawrence, Mass. was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in excess of 500 hundred grams and distribution of controlled substances in excess of 500 grams.
Lawrence Man, 25, to Serve Three-Year Prison Sentence for Regional Fentanyl Dealing
Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover and other area police departments are being credited with playing roles leading to a three-year prison sentence for a Lawrence man involved in a Lawrence-based fentanyl drug trafficking organization. Last Friday, 25-year-old Elvin Mendoza of Lawrence was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B....
fallriverreporter.com
Man previously arrested for illegal re-entry, drug trafficking in Massachusetts, sentenced to time served
BOSTON – A Haitian man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Friendly Grandoit was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (20 months in prison) and one year of supervised release. Grandoit will now be placed into removal proceedings that will likely result in his deportation. On Sept. 28, 2022, Grandoit pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation.
NECN
Boston Hospitals Swamped by RSV Cases, as New Research Illustrates Severity
There's a startling new study that says RSV is responsible for one in 50 child deaths. It's an illness that's sweeping the nation and taking a toll on healthcare systems, including in Greater Boston. What is RSV?. RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus, which is an infection that disrupts the...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for receiving shipment of cocaine from Puerto Rico
A Boston man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection with drug trafficking cocaine.
Judge Sentences Haverhill Man to Life in Prison for 2020 Stabbing Death at Stadium
A 21-year-old Haverhill man, found guilty last month of second-degree murder at Haverhill Stadium, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with parole after 19 years. Oscar Quinones, formerly of 22 Sunrise Drive, Bradford, was convicted in the slaying of 19-year-old Efrain Maisonet, also of Haverhill, April 7, 2020 in a parking lot behind Haverhill Stadium.
Two people injured including Police officer after a crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night, including a Boston Police officer after a motor vehicle crash. According to officers on the scene, a police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Norfolk St. at Crowell St. in Dorchester around 9:15 p.m.
Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied
A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
25 Investigates: 911 calls reveal what Boston’s Franklin Park neighbors report the most
BOSTON — Franklin Peralta and his two daughters visit Franklin Park almost every day, but they never come around after sundown. “It’s a solitary place at night so we try to stay away from it,” he said. Peralta, like most Boston residents, was deeply disturbed by the...
Boston woman, ER doctor share obstacles of proving spiked drink claims
BOSTON — Claims about spiked drinks at bars and clubs in Boston are under the microscope this year, and those who believe they’ve been victimized are sharing similar stories in their quest for answers. Boston 25 News has been in touch with more than a dozen people who...
Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide
As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
Police investigating deadly daytime shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male in his mid-30′s suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.
