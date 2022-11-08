ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

Forget tobacco industry arguments about choice. Here's what young people think about NZ's smokefree generation policy

By Jude Ball, Research Fellow in Public Health, University of Otago, Richard Edwards, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago, Elizabeth Fenton, Lecturer in Bioethics, University of Otago, Janet Hoek, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago, Lani Teddy, Research Fellow, University of Otago
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvvWp_0j3GGHYP00
Getty Images

Aotearoa New Zealand’s bold plan to introduce a smokefree generation by prohibiting the sale of smoked tobacco products to anyone born after January 1 2009, has attracted international acclaim .

However, tobacco companies, rehearsing their well-worn arguments, have claimed this measure will deprive young people of important freedoms . Having spent decades refining tobacco products to enhance their addictiveness, these companies appear to believe that protecting young people from addiction would deprive them of personal autonomy.

While it is predictable that health researchers would support effective measures and tobacco companies would oppose them, we know much less about how young people, those targeted by the policy, view these measures.

We explored this question through in-depth interviews with 20 young people aged 17 or 18, and probed in detail how they viewed the smokefree generation policy.

Five of our participants reported currently smoking, one had formerly smoked and 14 did not smoke. Most supported the policy and believed introducing a smokefree generation would protect their freedoms.

Several had seen addiction within their whānau (extended family) and knew the health inequities smoking causes . Some struggled with addiction personally and thought the smokefree generation policy would address and protect young people’s right to healthy futures.

Read more: New Zealand is introducing law to create a smokefree generation. Here are 6 reasons to support this policy

Their life experiences led these participants to favour longer-term outcomes and societal wellbeing over choices they viewed as illusory. They felt protecting young people from smoking uptake and addiction was crucial, and saw a society that protected young people from these pressures as more important than the so-called freedom to choose.

The right to protection trumps absolute freedom

Participants who supported the smokefree generation policy held a nuanced view of freedom and did not see it as absolute; instead, they recognised regulation could enhance positive freedoms and well-being.

They rejected the negative view of freedom tobacco companies propose, which presents regulation as limiting or removing choices. Many outlined a positive view of freedom that prioritised protection from addiction and the negative health consequences that follow, and endorsed the smokefree generation policy.

Read more: Smoke and mirrors: why claims that NZ’s smokefree policy could fuel an illicit tobacco trade don’t stack up

For these participants, it followed that the government had a responsibility to protect them, including limiting access to harmful products. As one young woman observed:

The government essentially is supposed to keep you safe, and they’re not supposed to […] make things readily available that are gonna actively harm you.

Addiction not a choice

Participants did not see smoking as an “ informed choice ” they were entitled to make. Most young people who reported smoking supported the smokefree generation policy because it might have protected them from losing the freedoms addiction had taken from them.

One participant presented the options bluntly:

Whether it’s the government taking the choice or you being addicted to smokes, you’ve got no choice either way. If you’re addicted to smoking it’s not like you are choosing to go buy smokes. You’re going, ‘Oh, I needed a packet of smokes this week’.

A small minority did not support the smokefree generation measure, either because they felt less restrictive measures could prevent smoking uptake (such as raising age restrictions) or because they disagreed philosophically and believed people should not “be protected from yourself”.

In contrast to the societal perspective that supporters of the policy had adopted, these participants took an individualistic approach and felt people could and should make informed personal choices.

Read more: New Zealand’s ‘tobacco endgame’ law will be a world first for health – here’s what the modelling shows us

Industry rhetoric

Most young people we interviewed did not share the tobacco companies’ view that the policy will reduce their autonomy or limit their freedoms. Their deep reflections suggest a sharp divide between industry “ transformation ” rhetoric and young people’s values.

Our findings add to earlier research documenting wide support for the smokefree generation policy. Such evidence indicates its acceptance and likely effectiveness.

Introducing a smokefree generation policy will promote freedom from lifelong addiction and the harms smoking causes, and safeguard the wellbeing of future generations.

Janet Hoek is a co-director of ASPIRE 2025, a University of Otago Research Centre whose members undertake research to inform the Government's Smokefree 2025 goal. She has received or currently receives funding from the Royal Society Marsden Fund, the Health Research Council of New Zealand and the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

Richard Edwards receives funding from various Government- and NGO-funded research funders such as the Health Research Council of New Zealand, National Institute for Health (USA) and the Cancer Society of New Zealand. He is a member of several expert advisory groups including for Hāpai te hauora - Māori Public Health, The New Zealand Cancer Society, Health Coalition Aotearoa and the Public Health Communication Centre.

Elizabeth Fenton, Jude Ball, and Lani Teddy do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

'What am I supposed to do about all this really bad stuff?' Young people identify 7 'superpowers' to fight climate change

Many young people feel anxious, powerless, sad and angry about climate change. Although there are some great resources on children’s eco-anxiety and climate distress, the vast majority are designed for and by adults. So, what resources do children and young people themselves want, to support them in facing climate change? And what strengths do they have when it comes to learning about, coping with and acting on this vast and complex problem? Read more: Climate change's impact on mental health is overlooked and misunderstood...
TheConversationAU

Hay fever can sometimes be more serious than we think. This is why we should know our treatment options

Hay fever (also known as allergic rhinitis) is a catch-all term that covers a group of ailments that cause sneezing, a runny nose, and itchy and red eyes. Hay fever affects millions of people in Australia. Ask your friends and colleagues about hay fever and chances are several will report they have it. However, they will probably describe different triggers, symptoms and seasons when it occurs. Although it may seem like more of an annoyance than anything else, uncontrolled hay fever can have economic and further health effects. Hay fever can reduce people’s ability to concentrate, for example when driving or...
TheConversationAU

To understand what Xi Jinping's concentration of power really means, we must turn to history

After he secured an unprecedented third term as the leader of both Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the country’s Central Military late last month, Xi Jinping led the seven-member Standing Committee of the Politburo on a visit to Yan’an. This is the CCP’s sacred revolutionary base from where the first-generation of CCP leaders, including his father, led the war against the Japan and then the civil war against the National Party. It is also where Xi lived and worked during the Cultural Revolution, under the campaign of “educating the youth up into the mountains and down into the villages”. While the...
TheConversationAU

A technologically advanced society is choosing to destroy itself. It's both fascinating and horrifying to watch

As world leaders assemble for the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt, it’s hard to be optimistic the talks will generate any radical departure from the inexorable rise in global carbon emissions over the past two centuries. After all, before last year’s Glasgow talks, experts warned the summit was the world’s last chance to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century. And yet, a UN report last week found even if all nations meet their climate goals this decade, the planet would still heat by a catastrophic 2.5℃. There were hopes the global pandemic might have shifted the...
TheConversationAU

We're taking the government to court to challenge New Zealand’s outdated Mental Health Act – here's why

It’s been five years since an independent inquiry into mental health and addiction called on the government to repeal and replace the Mental Health Act (MHA). The He Ara Oranga inquiry described New Zealand’s mental health law as out of pace with societal shifts and recommended it be replaced to reflect human rights and minimise compulsory or coercive treatment. But the reform process has been so slow, so a colleague and myself decided to take a court case against the Attorney General and the Ministry of Health. We want to clarify the MHA’s legal provisions that force someone deemed to have a...
TheConversationAU

More and more women in Australia are having their labour induced. Does it matter?

Induction of labour for women having their first baby has risen in Australia from 26% in 2010 to 46% in 2020, according to the latest data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). This compares to a rise from 21% to 34% over roughly the same period in the UK (for all births, not just first-time mothers). South Australia was the highest state with 48.8% induction rates for first time mothers, and Queensland the lowest with 40.5%. Why are rates so high in Australia, and why are they increasing? First, why do we induce labours? Doctors or midwives might recommend induction...
TheConversationAU

The criminal legal system does not deliver justice for First Nations people, says a new book

This article contains information on deaths in custody and the violence experienced by First Nations people in their encounters with the Australian carceral system. It also contains references to and the names of people who are now deceased. Early in Russell Marks’ book, Black Lives, White Law, he tells us that while he was writing it, at least 37 First Nations people died in Australia’s criminal justice system. During the time I’ve been writing this review, we have listened to the coroner’s inquiry into the killing of Warlpiri teenager Kumanjayi Walker and seen (again) the racism and violence of police: from casual...
TheConversationAU

Is child obesity really going to shorten lives?

Rising life expectancy is one of the great success stories. If you were born in 1870, you’d expect to live until you were 30. But if you were born today, you’d expect to live to 72, and the UN predicts it will continue to rise to 82 years by 2100. Australian life expectancy is currently 84. There is the occasional blip – world wars, famines, pandemics (even COVID seems to have knocked a year or so off life expectancy globally) – but over time, it just goes marching on. That’s why I was surprised to read a report from Health and Wellbeing...
TheConversationAU

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Karen Andrews on the Medibank hack, visa scams, and winning back women voters

Karen Andrews is the former home affairs minister and now shadows that portfolio, which includes cyber-security. With Australians shocked by hackers starting to post Medibank data on the dark web, in this podcast Andrews calls on the health insurer to provide more information. “There are some very serious questions that need to be put to Medibank about what it actually did.” “They have sustained incredible reputational damage. The only way that I can see forward for them to be able to improve their public standing is to be very clear and open about what happened, why it happened, and...
TheConversationAU

Previous COVID infection may not protect you from the new subvariant wave. Are you due for a booster?

COVID cases in Australia appear to be on the increase, most likely due to community transmission of the Omicron variant XBB. Meanwhile, a second Omicron variant – BQ.1 – is now being recorded in Australia. Australia’s Chief Health officer Paul Kelly says, “All indications are that this is the start of a new COVID-19 wave in Australia.” XBB appears to be able to spread faster than the Omicron variant BA.5, but there’s no definitive evidence so far it causes more severe disease. BQ.1 contains mutations that help the virus evade existing immunity. This means infection with other subvariants –...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British lawyer plans to sue US ticket-selling giant Eventbrite after it refused to sell tickets to her trans ideology debate with comedian Graham Linehan and branded it 'hateful' and 'dangerous'

A British lawyer is planning to sue a US ticket-selling giant for refusing to sell tickets to her debate about trans ideology, over fears that it would provide a platform for 'dangerous' views. Sarah Phillimore is fundraising to take Eventbrite to court after they pulled tickets for her gender-critical book...
TheConversationAU

Is the global decline in democracy linked to social media? We combed through the evidence to find out

Here are two common ways of thinking about democracy in the online era. First, the internet is a liberation technology and will usher in an era of global democracy. Second, you can have social media or democracy, but not both. Which is more correct? There is no doubt democracy is in retreat around the globe. Even supposedly stable democracies have recently seen events incompatible with democracy and the rule of law, such as the violent assault on the US Capitol in 2021. To understand the role of social media in this process, we carried out a systematic review of the evidence linking...
TheConversationAU

Australia is investigating whether ex-defence personnel provided military training to China. Would it matter if they did?

This week, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles announced he had directed the Department of Defence to investigate reports “that ex-Australian Defence Force personnel may have been approached to provide military related training to China”. This announcement comes just weeks after the British Ministry of Defence revealed around 30 of their former military pilots had been delivering flight training services to members of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) through a company based in South Africa. Marles has committed to conducting a detailed examination [of] the policies and procedures that apply to our former Defence personnel, and particularly those who come...
Fortune

‘It’s very possible we are peaking’: IMF managing director says global inflation could soon be going down, while economist Paul Krugman says in the U.S. it might already be at 4%

It might not feel like it, but we may already have seen the worst of inflation, according to some experts. Inflation has been battering countries around the world for a year now. In the U.S., annual inflation is currently running at a rate of 8.2%. In the U.K., prices are up 8.8%, while it’s even worse in the eurozone, where annual inflation now sits at 10.7%. It’s all part of a global inflationary wave of rising prices for food, housing, and fuel affecting countries in South America and Asia, too.
TheConversationAU

'Toxic cover-up': 6 lessons Australia can draw from the UN's scathing report on greenwashing

The United Nations this week slammed corporate “greenwashing” and said organisations cannot claim to be net-zero while supporting fossil fuel projects. The report, released at the global COP27 climate conference in Egypt, called for new rules to ensure emissions pledges were credible and transparent. UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed the expert group in March. Releasing its report this week, Guterres had strong words for companies that use “bogus” net-zero pledges to cover up massive fossil fuel expansion: It is rank deception. This toxic cover-up could push our world over the climate cliff. The sham must end. Guterres said loopholes in rules around corporate emissions...
TheConversationAU

Government's new gambling taglines are a start, but go nowhere near far enough

From next March, the “gamble responsibly” slogan will be discontinued on wagering advertisements. In its place, the federal government has announced a selection of alternatives, which it says will minimise problem gambling. These new, stronger “taglines” – such as “chances are you’re about to lose” – are certainly an improvement on their largely meaningless predecessor. However, the likelihood of their preventing or reducing harm is low. The government says the new lines have been researched and are evidence-based. Yet, the evidence from public health is that such messages, in isolation, have very limited effects. Other areas of public health success tell...
TheConversationAU

Margy Vary to join The Conversation as its Chief Marketing Officer

Margy Vary is joining The Conversation Australia/NZ as its Chief Marketing Officer. The new role will see Margy lead The Conversation’s marketing and reader revenue strategy in Australia and New Zealand, reporting into editor Misha Ketchell. The role carries responsibility for driving audience growth, digital engagement, customer experience, as well as leading The Conversation’s donations strategy. Margy will work to ensure The Conversation continues its recent growth trajectory, raises its profile and grows its own funding streams.
TheConversationAU

From deficits to a spectrum, thinking around autism has changed. Now there are calls for a 'profound autism' diagnosis

A heated debate about autism was reignited after the recent publication of an article advocating for use of the term “profound autism”. This term is not an official part of the autism diagnosis. But the 2021 Lancet Commission on autism – part the journal’s program to gather expertise on pressing global health and science issues – argued the term should refer to people with a diagnosis of autism who have very high support needs, such as 24-hour care for basic needs and safety. The Lancet Commission estimated that around 20% of autistic people meet criteria for “profound autism”. Now debate centres on...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy