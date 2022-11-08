Hide away in one of the secret rooms inside this breathtaking Arizona estate for sale

A captivating ranch-style estate tucked away in Queen Creek, Arizona, is called an “entertainer’s dream home” – and for good reason.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property, listed for $1.499 million , has a ton of interesting features around every corner, including secret rooms that will both amaze and delight any new owner.

“ The original owners owned a shotcrete company and used the outbuilding as office space and lived in the main house,” listing agent Madison Spaid told Realtor.com. “The current owners use the outbuilding to store RVs and dirt bikes and have hosted wedding events here as well. They have really enjoyed the property.”

Sitting on 3.54 acres, the interior of each structure — which includes a primary residence, guest house and a 3,212-square-foot outbuilding with “800-square feet of living space” — beams with sophistication thanks to its striking decor and layout, the photos show.

Per the listing, features include:

Infinity pool with waterfall

Security lighting

Volleyball court

Dance floor

Cover patios

Tack room

RV hookups

But, yes, the real draw is those secret rooms where you can hide away from the world in your own paradise.

“There’s this tunnel that leads to secret rooms,” Spaid told Realtor. “You can go up a spiral staircase to a loft, then crawl through a door, and there is this little area with a vaulted ceiling that they had as a hangout area. The big tunnel you can crawl through (from the swing room), and I have had plenty of adults go through it to check it out. You can climb a rock wall that also leads to a secret room.”

The listing is held by DPR Realty.

Queen Creek is about 35 miles southeast of Phoenix.

