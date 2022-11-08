ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Hide away in one of the secret rooms inside this breathtaking Arizona estate for sale

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A captivating ranch-style estate tucked away in Queen Creek, Arizona, is called an “entertainer’s dream home” – and for good reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mu4hC_0j3GFa5t00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor/DPR Realty

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property, listed for $1.499 million , has a ton of interesting features around every corner, including secret rooms that will both amaze and delight any new owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTMHE_0j3GFa5t00
Swimming pool area Screen grab from Realtor/DPR Realty

The original owners owned a shotcrete company and used the outbuilding as office space and lived in the main house,” listing agent Madison Spaid told Realtor.com. “The current owners use the outbuilding to store RVs and dirt bikes and have hosted wedding events here as well. They have really enjoyed the property.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BD38D_0j3GFa5t00
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor/DPR Realty

Sitting on 3.54 acres, the interior of each structure — which includes a primary residence, guest house and a 3,212-square-foot outbuilding with “800-square feet of living space” — beams with sophistication thanks to its striking decor and layout, the photos show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LZ19_0j3GFa5t00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor/DPR Realty

Per the listing, features include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vA9Am_0j3GFa5t00
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor/DPR Realty

  • Infinity pool with waterfall

  • Security lighting

  • Volleyball court

  • Dance floor

  • Cover patios

  • Tack room

  • RV hookups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJj9y_0j3GFa5t00
Theater Screen grab from Realtor/DPR Realty

But, yes, the real draw is those secret rooms where you can hide away from the world in your own paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrWTP_0j3GFa5t00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor/DPR Realty

“There’s this tunnel that leads to secret rooms,” Spaid told Realtor. “You can go up a spiral staircase to a loft, then crawl through a door, and there is this little area with a vaulted ceiling that they had as a hangout area. The big tunnel you can crawl through (from the swing room), and I have had plenty of adults go through it to check it out. You can climb a rock wall that also leads to a secret room.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ovzd6_0j3GFa5t00
Swimming pool area Screen grab from Realtor/DPR Realty

The listing is held by DPR Realty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAvpc_0j3GFa5t00
Backyard dining area Screen grab from Realtor/DPR Realty

Queen Creek is about 35 miles southeast of Phoenix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Lo7O_0j3GFa5t00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor/DPR Realty

Glass house for sale in Colorado is an ‘architectural triumph’ for a reason. See why

Willie Nelson’s former home is for sale in Tennessee. It’s as country as you’d expect

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

43K+
Followers
774
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy