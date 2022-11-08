ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man With Gold Gun, Gold Cadillac Apprehended For Armed Robbery Of Maryland Apple Store

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Tyrone Jones Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of an Apple Store in Montgomery County, authorities say.

Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3 after investigators connected him to the October robbery. Police arrested Jones while he was driving a gold Cadillac that matched the description of one seen leaving the crime scene, according to Montgomery County police.

Investigators say that on evening of Saturday, Oct. 22, Jones reportedly committed an armed robbery of the Apple store in the 4000 block of Bethesda Avenue.

Jones arrived to the Apple store in a gold Cadillac, and had a brief conversation with an employee about purchasing some electronic merchandise before taking out a handgun with a gold slide and extended magazine and demanding the items. The employee handed the items over to Jones who then left from the store in the gold Cadillac.

A search of the Cadillac upon the arrest of Jones found items of evidentiary value.

Jones was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with armed robbery related charges. He is being held without bond.

Jutta Marx Beard
3d ago

What a dork. Nothing like making your get a away vehicle subtle.

Love muffin
3d ago

😆 Hopefully he'll spend his golden years behind bars.

Frederick Miles
3d ago

Desperate people due desperate things,playing with guns'the devils toy' & Cadillac America's pathetic attempt at luxury this fella is way out in the woods

