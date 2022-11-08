ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary actress Donna Reed’s charming former California estate available for $4.2M

By David Caraccio
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
The historic Palm Springs, California, property once owned by actress Donna Reed has hit the market for $4.175 million in a neighborhood loved by celebrities.

The main residence spans 4,341 square feet with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and great mountain views. The grounds, occupying nearly three-quarters of an acre, are beautifully landscaped. The residence, designed by Pasadena-based architect Charles Matcham, was completed in 1934. There is also a two-bedroom guest house on the property.

“The property represents a limited collection of vintage homes reflective of the classic days of Palm Springs with a Hollywood past,” listing agent Bill Coveny of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties told the Sacramento Bee in an email. “While the home itself retains much of its original charm, (it has been) updated to today’s lifestyle.”

Coveny said the landscaping is “similar in feel to Lotusland,” a botanical garden in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara.

Reed reportedly owned the house from 1966-1970, according to the real estate company.

“This impeccably restored 2-story residence offers a rare example of California Monterey-style in the heart of Old Las Palmas,” according to marketing material from Berkshire Hathaway.

Some of the interior highlights of the home, according to Berkshire Hathaway include:

▪ Large, cleverly designed “dual chef’s kitchen” with marble countertops and custom tile/cabinetry. An oversized butler’s pantry includes a second sink, stainless-steel dishwasher, additional storage and a wine refrigerator.

▪ Spacious living room with a fireplace featuring a wood-beamed ceiling and views of the front and rear gardens.

▪ Charming wood banister staircase.

▪ Primary suite with a cozy fireplace, balcony and a spa-like bath with a custom dual vanity.

Exterior amenities include:

▪ Indoor/outdoor flow as the main living spaces open to the large pool/patio area with retractable awnings.

▪ European-inspired motor court with covered parking, an expansive lawn, fruit orchard and shaded lounge areas.

The home last sold in 2008 for $2.75 million, according to Property Shark records.

A large number of celebrities have owned homes in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood, sometimes referred to as “the Beverly Hills of Palm Springs,” including Leonardo DiCaprio, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Lily Tomlin, Dinah Shore, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Elizabeth Taylor, Liberace, Kirk Douglas, Clarke Gable and Gene Autry, among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUTkb_0j3GFGdT00
Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart star in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Universal

Donna Reed’s career spanned more than 40 years and more than 40 films. She is well-known for her portrayal of Mary Hatch Bailey in the Frank Capra holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946). Many people remember her from television as Donna Stone, a middle-class American mother and housewife in the sitcom “The Donna Reed Show” (1958–1966).

