Semaphore Time Ball Tower
Known locally as the “Sentinel of Semaphore,” the Time Ball Tower was built in 1875. Other similar towers set up in cities around the world, the first being built at Greenwich in the United Kingdom in 1833. The solid stone structure features a black ball that dropped at 1 p.m. every day, signaling ships to rate their chronometers that are used as vital navigation instruments.
How Water, Wind, and Chance Sculpted an Icy Work of Art
In summer, tiny Lake Šobec, not much larger than an Olympic swimming pool, is a playground. It’s the main attraction at a popular camping site just outside Bled in mountainous northern Slovenia. Šobec’s shallow waters feature areas for swimming and kayaking, plus a modest water park. Ducks and swans share the shore with humans, while a variety of small fish tickle the toes of anyone splashing past them.
Arthur's Seat
It is quite remarkable to think that Arthur’s Seat, a large hill sitting to the southeast of Edinburgh, was an active volcano many million years ago. The now dormant volcanic plug sits at a height of 251 meters (823 feet) and gives fantastic views over the city of Edinburgh, North Berwick on Scotland’s east coast, and the North Sea beyond.
