Fire damaged a home east of Salem on Thursday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the fire was at a home occupied by Tony Cluck at 4110 County Farm Road just south of US 50. He reports it began in a back bedroom that was not being used. While it was gutted, firemen got a quick stop and the rest of the home received no fire damage but moderate smoke damage.

SALEM, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO