Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Wamac man injured in car-motorcycle crash
A 44-year-old Wamac man was injured in a car-motorcycle crash in rural Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramsey of Gillmore Street was following a car on the Walnut Hill Road near Rebecca Lane driven by 72-year-old Janet Carter of Christy Drive in Centralia when Carter slowed and Ramsey ran into the rear of her car. After impact, Ramsey’s cycle slid down the side of the road.
1 dead after semi hits 2 pedestrians in Crawford Co.
*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route […]
advantagenews.com
No injuries in car fire on River Road
Traffic was snarled briefly during the Thursday evening drive on the Great River Road due to a car fire near the Clifton Terrace intersection. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage. The Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze at about 5pm....
vincennespbs.org
Fire injures Firefighter
A structure fire in Lawrence County, Illinois happened Thursday. The Lawrence-Allison Department requested aid from Bridgeport for the incident north of Lawrenceville. The structure was a metal barn. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion. He was treated and released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Home east of Salem damaged by fire
Fire damaged a home east of Salem on Thursday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the fire was at a home occupied by Tony Cluck at 4110 County Farm Road just south of US 50. He reports it began in a back bedroom that was not being used. While it was gutted, firemen got a quick stop and the rest of the home received no fire damage but moderate smoke damage.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia Fire Department at early morning fire
The Vandalia Fire Department was on the scene of an early morning fire in Bluff City. We hope to have more information on the fire later today.
wmix94.com
Breese man charged with murder of man found dead near Carlyle Lake
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $2 million for a 28-year-old Breese man held in the Clinton County Jail on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Valentin Nau Navarro-Lopez is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, along with Class 2 felony kidnapping and Class 4 felony unlawful restraint in connection with the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Marcos Chaves, also of Breese.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 10th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for obstructing justice, criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest. Mark Copple of West 4th Street was taken to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges. 27-year-old Nikkita Campbell of North Elm in Centralia was arrested on an...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual In Connection With Shooting Incident
Mattoon Police arrested Zeth M. Oliver, age 36 of Mattoon, for Aggravated Discharged of Firearm, Reckless Discharge of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. The arrest occurred on November 4th at 9:47pm in the 2800 block of Pine Ave. On October 28th Mattoon Police Officers responded to Sarah...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman escapes serious injury in Green Street Road crash
A 20-year-old Salem woman was found with only minor injuries at her home following an early Monday morning crash on Green Street Road just north of Lake Shore Drive southwest of Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a third-party call of a smashed-up car overturned in the roadside ditch....
ourquadcities.com
Clinton County, Illinois man charged in kidnapping and murder case
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – The Clinton County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an Illinois man in connection with a recent kidnapping and murder investigation. According to Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous, law enforcement was notified on Nov. 5 of the disappearance and possible kidnapping of 22-year-old Marcos Chavez. Investigators searched Clinton and the surrounding counties, eventually identifying a suspect, who by then had fled to Georgia.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
southernillinoisnow.com
Update One: Centralia Police investigating Sunday night shooting that sends woman to hospital for treatment
Centralia Police say nine shots were fired in an apparent drive-by shooting at a home in the 500 block of South Maple Street Sunday night where a 55-year-old female resident was shot. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says the victim received a gunshot wound to her upper back near her shoulder. She...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Matthew Rauch of Effingham for retail theft and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Matthew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old Nicolas Perez Cruz of Effingham for no valid Driver’s License and operating a vehicle...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police say stolen car later abandoned and set on fire
Centralia Police say a car stolen from a Centralia resident from the Burger King parking lot Sunday night has been found abandoned and set on fire Monday morning. Due to another emergency case, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took the initial stolen vehicle report from the victim around 9:30 Sunday night and entered the vehicle as stolen.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest former Salem resident for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old former resident now living in Centralia for aggravated battery to a child. Detectives say the October 24th incident involving Mary Rushing of Calumet Street first came to light when injuries were reported by her school. At that time the 10-year-old female was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. The incident allegedly occurred at Rushing’s former residence in Salem.
Police investigate threat to Robinson area middle school
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials said that students are safe, and a student was kept out of the classroom following a threat made to a Robinson, Illinois middle school. According to a post on the Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat on Tuesday, November 8. […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Fire Department swears in two new part-time firefighters
The Centralia Fire Department has two new part-time firefighters. Centralia Fire Chief, Jeff Day, introduced Nicholas Lynch of Odin and Matt Horn of Sandoval, to the large crowd of supporters gathered in the Council Chambers at Centralia City. They were then sworn in by Centralia City Clerk, Kim Enke. Lynch...
Comments / 0