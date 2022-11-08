Read full article on original website
Area Teams Prepare For State Football Quarterfinals Tomorrow
The state football quarterfinals are tomorrow in Illinois. In Class 2a, Belleville Althoff will travel to Johnston City while Pana is at Decatur St Teresa. In 4a, Carterville is at home with Rochester, Murphysboro plays at Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin. In 5a, Mascoutah hosts Peoria and Mahomet Seymour is at...
KC Puts Up 135 Points In Blowout Of Greenville University JV
The KC Blue Devils improved to 5-0 with their 135-73 win over the JV from Greenville University. Jhei-R Jones and Ezereke Dawson had 26 each for KC, Jylen Petty added 25, Marcelous Phillips 18, Emanuel Propsere 17 and Caleb Jenkins finished with 10. KC will travel to Blackburn College on Saturday at noon.
2022 11/18 – Delores Ann Queen
Delores Ann Queen, 71, of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Odin Healthcare Center. She was born on April 25, 1951, in Centralia, the daughter of William Bradley and Delores Maxine (Loyd) Bradley. She married Richard Eugene Queen, Sr. and he preceded her in death on July 29, 1990.
Bobcats Dominate Visiting Olney, Field Beats Iuka — JH Boys Basketball
Bobcats Put 4 In Double Figures In Blowout Of Olney. Franklin Park improved to 5-3 in boys basketball with a 60-41 dismantling of visiting Olney last night. Salem put 4 in double figures led by Payton Gullion with 20, Trey Clark added 13, Avery Gullion 11 and Landen Maxey added 10. The Bobcats return to action on Monday night at Altamont Lutheran before next weekend playing at the St Anthony Shootout. The Salem JV fell 30-26. Kyler King finished with 8 and Scout Puricelli 7 to lead Salem.
2022 11/12 – Shiela Kay Reynolds Shantz
Sheila Kay Reynolds Shantz passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at the age of 78. Sheila was born on November 24th, 1943, to Albert and Jaunita (nee Koontz) Reynolds, the oldest child. She is survived by her beloved children, Natalie Elizabeth (Mathew) Ikemeyer of Crestwood, MO, and Lt....
Centralia Pool Committee reviews condition of current Fairview Park Pool during second meeting
The Centralia Pool Committee has reviewed a study completed on the current non-operational pool in Fairview Park and determined it is not salvageable. The Burbach Study found drainage issues, deterioration of the walls as a result of poor quality concrete, and weak spots that resulted in a loss of 240,000 gallons of water per month when the pool was operating.
2022 11/09 – Darlene Bandy
Darlene Bandy, age 89 of Salem and formerly of Kell, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Darlene was baptized at the age of 15 in the Lost Fork Creek in Omega. She attended Brown School from grades 1 – 8, graduating from Kinmundy High School in 1951. Darlene worked in Kell planting and picking strawberries, at the grocery store, and with her husband Vernon, at the fertilizer plant. Then she worked as a medical transcriptionist at Salem Hospital, retiring after 30 years in 2002. She shared her talent of playing the piano and organ at Kell Baptist Church and teaching bible school.
Southern Illinois earns 61-60 upset win over Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Marcus Domask drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner with 21.6 seconds left and Troy D’Amico came up with the a key steal and clutch rebound to allow Southern Illinois to post a 61-60 upset win over Oklahoma State on Thursday night. The victory...
Centralia Fire Department swears in two new part-time firefighters
The Centralia Fire Department has two new part-time firefighters. Centralia Fire Chief, Jeff Day, introduced Nicholas Lynch of Odin and Matt Horn of Sandoval, to the large crowd of supporters gathered in the Council Chambers at Centralia City. They were then sworn in by Centralia City Clerk, Kim Enke. Lynch...
Home east of Salem damaged by fire
Fire damaged a home east of Salem on Thursday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the fire was at a home occupied by Tony Cluck at 4110 County Farm Road just south of US 50. He reports it began in a back bedroom that was not being used. While it was gutted, firemen got a quick stop and the rest of the home received no fire damage but moderate smoke damage.
Liquor license for Lucky Barn east of Salem defeated on 7-7 vote; will come back for another vote
The Marion County Board voted three times Thursday night on granting a Class A liquor license to the Lucky Barn gaming parlor at 4205 Bannister Road near the US 50 intersection, but could never break a 7-7 tie. State’s Attorney Tim Hudspeth told the board the 7-7 vote meant the...
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
Wamac man injured in car-motorcycle crash
A 44-year-old Wamac man was injured in a car-motorcycle crash in rural Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramsey of Gillmore Street was following a car on the Walnut Hill Road near Rebecca Lane driven by 72-year-old Janet Carter of Christy Drive in Centralia when Carter slowed and Ramsey ran into the rear of her car. After impact, Ramsey’s cycle slid down the side of the road.
Centralia woman escapes injury in Central City rollover crash
A 31-year-old Centralia woman escaped serious injury in a rollover crash in Central City Wednesday night. Central City Police Chief James Ramsey says Lindsay Brandt of South Hickory Street struck a parked car while traveling southbound in the 100 block of North Commercial Street. Her car then slid down the side of the parked vehicle until her car turned over in the middle of the road.
Salem man receives five year prison term after failing Marion County Drug Court
A 35-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being removed from the Marion County Drug Court Program. Judge Mark Stedelin on Thursday sentenced Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson Street to multiple prison terms with all time to be served concurrently. He had pleaded guilty to all of them earlier to get into drug court.
Police Beat for Thursday, November 10th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for obstructing justice, criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest. Mark Copple of West 4th Street was taken to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges. 27-year-old Nikkita Campbell of North Elm in Centralia was arrested on an...
Marion County Sheriff’s Department looking for driver who left scene of Green Street Road crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck that left the scene of a crash on Green Street Road at the Brick Hill Road intersection east of Central City. Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver missed the stop sign at the end of Brick...
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia woman for criminal damage and criminal trespass to property as well as resisting arrest. Rebecca Osborne of South Poplar was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on formal charges by the State’s Attorney’s office.
Bond set at $ 2 million for man charged in Clinton County homicide
Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous says charges have been filed in connection with a November 5th homicide. The sheriff reports the body of 22-year-old Marcos Chavez of Breese was located deceased near Carlyle Lake on November sixth on what had started the day before as an investigation into a possible kidnapping and unlawful restraint.
