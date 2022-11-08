The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.

SHELBYVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO