Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man receives five year prison term after failing Marion County Drug Court
A 35-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being removed from the Marion County Drug Court Program. Judge Mark Stedelin on Thursday sentenced Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson Street to multiple prison terms with all time to be served concurrently. He had pleaded guilty to all of them earlier to get into drug court.
southernillinoisnow.com
Litchfield man arrested for cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct following incident in Salem motel parking lot
A 33-year-old Litchfield man has been arrested for cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct following an incident in a Salem motel parking lot on November 6th. Salem Police say John Berkbigler was allegedly observed by two people abusing his dog by forcibly hitting the animal. When Berkbigler allegedly saw that the incident was being videotaped, he’s accuse of pulling down his pants and flashing the person making the recording.
ourquadcities.com
Clinton County, Illinois man charged in kidnapping and murder case
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – The Clinton County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an Illinois man in connection with a recent kidnapping and murder investigation. According to Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous, law enforcement was notified on Nov. 5 of the disappearance and possible kidnapping of 22-year-old Marcos Chavez. Investigators searched Clinton and the surrounding counties, eventually identifying a suspect, who by then had fled to Georgia.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $ 2 million for man charged in Clinton County homicide
Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous says charges have been filed in connection with a November 5th homicide. The sheriff reports the body of 22-year-old Marcos Chavez of Breese was located deceased near Carlyle Lake on November sixth on what had started the day before as an investigation into a possible kidnapping and unlawful restraint.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia woman for criminal damage and criminal trespass to property as well as resisting arrest. Rebecca Osborne of South Poplar was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on formal charges by the State’s Attorney’s office.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Matthew Rauch of Effingham for retail theft and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Matthew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old Nicolas Perez Cruz of Effingham for no valid Driver’s License and operating a vehicle...
southernillinoisnow.com
Home east of Salem damaged by fire
Fire damaged a home east of Salem on Thursday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the fire was at a home occupied by Tony Cluck at 4110 County Farm Road just south of US 50. He reports it began in a back bedroom that was not being used. While it was gutted, firemen got a quick stop and the rest of the home received no fire damage but moderate smoke damage.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department looking for driver who left scene of Green Street Road crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck that left the scene of a crash on Green Street Road at the Brick Hill Road intersection east of Central City. Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver missed the stop sign at the end of Brick...
wgel.com
Greenville Police October Activities Report
Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece has released his department’s activity report for October. Officers arrested three persons on felony offenses and three more in misdemeanor cases. Nine individuals were taken into custody on warrants. Police issued six traffic tickets and were involved in four ordinance violation cases. Officers...
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Firemen battle woods fire
Centralia City Firemen battled a woods fire early Thursday night that covered about a quarter acre on the Deborah Willis property on Lackey Lane near Raccoon Lake. Firefighters say the fire began as a controlled burn without prior approval and then spread out of control. No buildings were damaged. All...
wjpf.com
Benton woman dies after leaf burning accident
BENTON, Ill. (WJPF) – An elderly Benton woman died Wednesday after she fell into a fire while burning leaves. Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the fire at about 4:30 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1. First responders found the woman semi-conscious with severe burns. She was flown to a regional hospital where she later died.
wrul.com
Schepp Arrested Following Accident On Tuesday
A scooter accident has landed a Carmi woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday afternoon November 8th, 43 year old Heather Schepp of Webb Street wrecked her Tao scooter on Plum Street. After Schepp refused treatment from the White County Ambulance Service she was taken into custody on a Saline County Warrant for Failure to Appear and for driving on a revoked license. Bond for each charge was $250.
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Shelby County Court
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Court Sentences Woman to Three Years in IDOC for Aggravated Battery to Correctional/Peace Officer
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Katie Paddock was sentenced to three (3) years in prison for the offense of Aggravated Battery to a Correctional / Peace Officer (two counts). The charges are Class 2 Felonies with a sentencing range of probation to seven years in prison.
wgel.com
Tuesday Pursuit Ends With Two Arrests
A vehicle pursuit Tuesday night, that begun in Greenville, ended in the county with two persons arrested. Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece told WGEL an officer attempted to make a vehicle stop about 11:45 p.m. for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and continued out of town,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 7th, 2022
A 36-year-old Crook, Colorado woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies made the arrest of Jennifer Chewning when called to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Airport Road south of Walnut Hill Road for nearly three hours on Sunday.
Effingham Radio
Centralia Police Respond To Shooting At South Maple In Centralia
From the Centralia, IL Police Department Facebook Page:. On 11/6/22 at 21:34pm, Centralia Dispatch received multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the 500 block of South Maple. While in route to the call, Centralia Dispatch received a report that a female subject had been shot. Patrol officers arrived on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Liquor license for Lucky Barn east of Salem defeated on 7-7 vote; will come back for another vote
The Marion County Board voted three times Thursday night on granting a Class A liquor license to the Lucky Barn gaming parlor at 4205 Bannister Road near the US 50 intersection, but could never break a 7-7 tie. State’s Attorney Tim Hudspeth told the board the 7-7 vote meant the...
Comments / 0