Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
ourquadcities.com
Clinton County, Illinois man charged in kidnapping and murder case
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – The Clinton County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an Illinois man in connection with a recent kidnapping and murder investigation. According to Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous, law enforcement was notified on Nov. 5 of the disappearance and possible kidnapping of 22-year-old Marcos Chavez. Investigators searched Clinton and the surrounding counties, eventually identifying a suspect, who by then had fled to Georgia.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $ 2 million for man charged in Clinton County homicide
Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous says charges have been filed in connection with a November 5th homicide. The sheriff reports the body of 22-year-old Marcos Chavez of Breese was located deceased near Carlyle Lake on November sixth on what had started the day before as an investigation into a possible kidnapping and unlawful restraint.
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual In Connection With Shooting Incident
Mattoon Police arrested Zeth M. Oliver, age 36 of Mattoon, for Aggravated Discharged of Firearm, Reckless Discharge of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. The arrest occurred on November 4th at 9:47pm in the 2800 block of Pine Ave. On October 28th Mattoon Police Officers responded to Sarah...
southernillinoisnow.com
Litchfield man arrested for cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct following incident in Salem motel parking lot
A 33-year-old Litchfield man has been arrested for cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct following an incident in a Salem motel parking lot on November 6th. Salem Police say John Berkbigler was allegedly observed by two people abusing his dog by forcibly hitting the animal. When Berkbigler allegedly saw that the incident was being videotaped, he’s accuse of pulling down his pants and flashing the person making the recording.
wgel.com
Greenville Police October Activities Report
Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece has released his department’s activity report for October. Officers arrested three persons on felony offenses and three more in misdemeanor cases. Nine individuals were taken into custody on warrants. Police issued six traffic tickets and were involved in four ordinance violation cases. Officers...
southernillinoisnow.com
Liquor license for Lucky Barn east of Salem defeated on 7-7 vote; will come back for another vote
The Marion County Board voted three times Thursday night on granting a Class A liquor license to the Lucky Barn gaming parlor at 4205 Bannister Road near the US 50 intersection, but could never break a 7-7 tie. State’s Attorney Tim Hudspeth told the board the 7-7 vote meant the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 7th, 2022
A 36-year-old Crook, Colorado woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies made the arrest of Jennifer Chewning when called to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Airport Road south of Walnut Hill Road for nearly three hours on Sunday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wamac man injured in car-motorcycle crash
A 44-year-old Wamac man was injured in a car-motorcycle crash in rural Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramsey of Gillmore Street was following a car on the Walnut Hill Road near Rebecca Lane driven by 72-year-old Janet Carter of Christy Drive in Centralia when Carter slowed and Ramsey ran into the rear of her car. After impact, Ramsey’s cycle slid down the side of the road.
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Shelby County Court
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.
vincennespbs.org
Fire injures Firefighter
A structure fire in Lawrence County, Illinois happened Thursday. The Lawrence-Allison Department requested aid from Bridgeport for the incident north of Lawrenceville. The structure was a metal barn. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion. He was treated and released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department looking for driver who left scene of Green Street Road crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck that left the scene of a crash on Green Street Road at the Brick Hill Road intersection east of Central City. Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver missed the stop sign at the end of Brick...
wrul.com
Schepp Arrested Following Accident On Tuesday
A scooter accident has landed a Carmi woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday afternoon November 8th, 43 year old Heather Schepp of Webb Street wrecked her Tao scooter on Plum Street. After Schepp refused treatment from the White County Ambulance Service she was taken into custody on a Saline County Warrant for Failure to Appear and for driving on a revoked license. Bond for each charge was $250.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Firemen battle woods fire
Centralia City Firemen battled a woods fire early Thursday night that covered about a quarter acre on the Deborah Willis property on Lackey Lane near Raccoon Lake. Firefighters say the fire began as a controlled burn without prior approval and then spread out of control. No buildings were damaged. All...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35 year old Natashia L. Shamhart of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Natashia was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Demetrius A. Woods of Charleston for an Effingham...
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Court Sentences Woman to Three Years in IDOC for Aggravated Battery to Correctional/Peace Officer
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Katie Paddock was sentenced to three (3) years in prison for the offense of Aggravated Battery to a Correctional / Peace Officer (two counts). The charges are Class 2 Felonies with a sentencing range of probation to seven years in prison.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police say stolen car later abandoned and set on fire
Centralia Police say a car stolen from a Centralia resident from the Burger King parking lot Sunday night has been found abandoned and set on fire Monday morning. Due to another emergency case, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took the initial stolen vehicle report from the victim around 9:30 Sunday night and entered the vehicle as stolen.
southernillinoisnow.com
Home east of Salem damaged by fire
Fire damaged a home east of Salem on Thursday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the fire was at a home occupied by Tony Cluck at 4110 County Farm Road just south of US 50. He reports it began in a back bedroom that was not being used. While it was gutted, firemen got a quick stop and the rest of the home received no fire damage but moderate smoke damage.
wgel.com
Tuesday Pursuit Ends With Two Arrests
A vehicle pursuit Tuesday night, that begun in Greenville, ended in the county with two persons arrested. Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece told WGEL an officer attempted to make a vehicle stop about 11:45 p.m. for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and continued out of town,...
advantagenews.com
No injuries in car fire on River Road
Traffic was snarled briefly during the Thursday evening drive on the Great River Road due to a car fire near the Clifton Terrace intersection. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage. The Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze at about 5pm....
Comments / 0