Razorbacks Rewind (game article): Shorthanded Hogs have plenty of firepower in 76-58 season-opening win over NDSU

FAYETTEVILLE – In front of an energetic, loud crowd of 7,410, Arkansas women’s basketball (2-0) showed out in its home opener with a 72-34 victory over Central Arkansas (0-2). On the first Elementary Day since 2019, the crowd filled of screaming kids from local schools and the Hog faithful cracked the top-15 in best home attendance in program history. Erynn Barnum led the way with a near double-double of 19 points and nine rebounds, while going 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO