ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks Rewind (game article): Shorthanded Hogs have plenty of firepower in 76-58 season-opening win over NDSU

By Kevin McPherson
nwahomepage.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Razorbacks Cruise Past UCA on Elementary Day

FAYETTEVILLE – In front of an energetic, loud crowd of 7,410, Arkansas women’s basketball (2-0) showed out in its home opener with a 72-34 victory over Central Arkansas (0-2). On the first Elementary Day since 2019, the crowd filled of screaming kids from local schools and the Hog faithful cracked the top-15 in best home attendance in program history. Erynn Barnum led the way with a near double-double of 19 points and nine rebounds, while going 9-for-9 from the free throw line.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

No. 22 Razorbacks enter NCAA South Central Region as top seeded team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Jason Watson signed to new agreement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head volleyball coach Jason Watson has signed a new employment agreement that could keep him on the sidelines at Barnhill Arena through the 2027 season. Watson is in his seventh season with the Razorbacks and has his team primed to make a return to the NCAA Volleyball Tournament this December.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hogs hosting No. 7 LSU with Liberty loss behind them

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 23 Liberty 21-19 last Saturday, but they have to put that game behind them with No. 7 LSU, fresh off a win over Alabama, up next in the same stadium. Sam Pittman was asked Wednesday if he feels the Hogs have been able...
BATON ROUGE, LA
5newsonline.com

Five local athletes sign NLIs' to play for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The early signing period began on Wednesday and three local athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers at Arkansas. Jenna Lawrence - Arkansas women's basketball:. Lawrence led the Farmington girl's basketball team to a 27-1 record last season, including a state...
FARMINGTON, AR
nwahomepage.com

Underdog Hogs had success against cold LSU in 2014

FAYETTEVILLE — In 2014, Arkansas and Bret Bielema were 0-13 in the SEC under his leadership since being hired prior to the 2013 season, but it all changed on Saturday, Nov. 15, when No. 20 LSU came to a very cold Fayetteville. Arkansas was 4-5 at the time and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Springdale American Legion gives back with PIE!

Flu levels in Arkansas are "very high", according to the Arkansas Department of Health. With a rise in flu cases, comes an increased demand for flu medications. Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club gets $20,000 donation. Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club gets $20,000 donation. Arkansas drug take back day.
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy